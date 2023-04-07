EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Rivalry games are rarely easy, and the second of back to back games between conference foes East Dubuque and Galena on Thursday afternoon proved no different.
East Dubuque, for the second straight night, gutted out a 10-7 victory at East Dubuque High School. The Warriors won the matchup on Wednesday, 11-9, in Galena.
Nothing was predictable in this contest. Galena jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three innings, and just when it looked like the Pirates would have a chance to avenge Wednesday’s loss, the Warriors struck for three runs in the fourth inning, and four more in the fifth to build a 9-5 lead.
East Dubuque coach Brandon Tashner was not surprised at the surge.
“We’ve been hitting the ball, making good contact. We had a lot of two-strike hits today. We work on that in practice, our two-strike approach of putting the ball in play, moving the runners over. We don’t need to crush the ball, just put it in play,” he said.
Put it in play East Dubuque did.
Five of the Warriors’ 12 hits came with two strikes. Partly as a result, Galena’s defense faltered with five errors that resulted in six of 10 East Dubuque runs being unearned.
East Dubuque has now scored 52 runs in its last five games, all wins.
In a game where 241 pitches were thrown by both teams, strikes were a rare commodity.
East Dubuque starter Parker Shireman struggled after two quick innings, giving up six hits, two walks, and hit four batters over 4 1/3 innings of work.
Shireman and Angel Reyes were part of consecutive no-hitters last week and were named the TH Athletes of the Week earlier Thursday.
“I appreciate the Telegraph Herald’s Athlete of the Week award to Angel Reyes and Parker, but I think it brought a little extra heat from Galena for this game,” he said. “These guys are all buddies and know each other, and they come at you harder and give you a little raz.”
The turning point of the game came in the fourth inning with Galena leading, 5-2.
Shireman gave up a single to Owen Hefel, and then hit three straight batters to bring in one run and loaded the bases with two outs. Ryan Stoffregen then hit a ground ball between third and shortstop that Warrior third baseman Bradin Lee made a diving stop on, and threw the batter out at first to end the inning and a huge Galena scoring threat.
East Dubuque came right back in the bottom half with three runs to tie the game, keyed by a two-run triple by leadoff hitter Angel Reyes. Reyes and No. 2 hitter Carver Kamentz each had three hits and combined for five RBIs to pace the Warrior attack.
Galena fought back with a run in the sixth inning to make the score 10-7, and then loaded the bases in the top of the seventh before Colin Sutter got Pirate starting pitcher Parker Studtmann to strike out looking to end the game.
“It wasn’t easy to fight through. Colin Sutter came in (in the fifth inning), and did what he had to do. I’ll be honest, Colin was four pitches from being done for the night.” Tashner said. “We took advantage of Galena’s mistakes and had timely hitting. Bradin Lee made a fantastic diving play in the fourth inning. After that, things kind of turned for us.”
In addition to Reyes and Kamentz, Lee and Shireman each had two hits for the Warriors.
Brock Lang and John Pouton, the eight and nine hitters in East Dubuque’s lineup, each drove in two runs.
Hefel paced Galena with three hits, and Parker Studtmann had two hits. Zach Heller and John Wubben each drove in two runs.
With their fifth straight win, East Dubuque improved to 6-1 on the season, while Galena dropped to 3-4.
“It’s always fun to take two conference and rivalry games right away,” Tashner said. “Give Galena credit, they hit the ball well tonight and last night.”
