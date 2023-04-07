04052023-edvsgalenabb14-dk.jpg
East Dubuque’s Bradin Lee slides under the tag of Galena’s Kolby Knautz during Wednesday’s game in Galena, Ill. East Dubuque beat Galena, 10-7 on Thursday in East Dubuque.

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Rivalry games are rarely easy, and the second of back to back games between conference foes East Dubuque and Galena on Thursday afternoon proved no different.

East Dubuque, for the second straight night, gutted out a 10-7 victory at East Dubuque High School. The Warriors won the matchup on Wednesday, 11-9, in Galena.

