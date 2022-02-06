Hannah Ambrosy’s senior day finished with a familiar result, though it began under unfamiliar circumstances.
For the 48th time in her career against just seven defeats, Ambrosy, a Zwingle, Iowa native, exited the Kehl Center on Saturday following a victory. The Pride routed Park University, 78-45, as the team honored its four seniors.
This was a welcome win for NAIA No. 10-ranked Clarke, which snapped a rare two-game skid, after winning its previous 18 contests.
On her day of recognition, Ambrosy scored 15 points, as the Pride built a 31-point first-half lead in a wire-to-wire victory.
Seniors Elyssa Stein, Cambrii Alexander, and Bellevue, Iowa native Rebecca Schroeder were also honored following the win.
“It’s been crazy and I’ve loved it,” Ambrosy said. “I love the team and everything we’ve created. My very first year here we made it to the national tournament and no one had any idea who we were.”
Ambrosy has been a crucial piece in the ascension of the Clarke women’s program that has become an NAIA powerhouse. The Pride have qualified for the national tournament in each of her three seasons, reaching the Elite 8 twice.
“Coming in I believe it was coach (Courtney Boyd’s) second year being here and just watching the team grow and become connected throughout my four years being here, I don’t even know how to describe it,” Ambrosy said.
Though Ambrosy made the most impact on the court, Boyd was grateful for the contributions of all four of the departing seniors.
“All four of them have come into their own and really created something that Clarke women’s basketball is excited to remember,” Boyd said.
The coach also noted how those two losses ignited her team for Saturday’s contest and the season’s stretch run.
“Those were humbling games and we needed that,” she said. “We needed to remember what it was like to come into practice and work hard and really prepare for a team. Those two losses prepared us for what we have to go through going into March. We needed to clean a few things up and I thought we did a good job of that today.”
Added Ambrosy: “I think we have always had a really good connection and we play really well together. Just looking back, I think that’s what I’m gonna miss the most, and that’s what I’ll remember most.”