The Dubuque Fighting Saints will conclude their USHL preseason schedule with a home-and-home series against Green Bay. Here is a look at the weekend:
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Blue Line Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac, Wis.; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Media: SuperHits 106.1 FM and superhits106.com. HockeyTV.com will air only the Saturday game.
Last season: Dubuque won four of the seven meetings, including a pair of overtime decisions. Six of the games were decided by just one goal.
On the move: Dubuque reduced its training camp roster from 31 players to 27 this week. The Saints parted ways with veteran forwards Bram Scheerer and Cooper Haar to get to the USHL limit of four 1999 birth year players. Haar immediately landed with Lone Star of the North American Hockey League. Dubuque traded 19-year-old forward Gabe Temple, a sixth-round draft pick this spring, to Omaha for a fourth-rounder in the 2020 USHL Draft. And the Saints assigned defenseman Joey Foss to the Minnesota Magicians of the NAHL.
Outlook: The Saints swept Cedar Rapids in a home-and-home series to open the preseason last weekend, while Green Bay split a pair of home games against Sioux City ... The Saints begin regular-season play next weekend, when they play Muskegon on Thursday and Madison on Friday at the USHL Fall Classic in suburban Pittsburgh.