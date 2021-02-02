Luka Garza has been around long enough that he knows the mantra.
Every game in the Big Ten Conference will be a battle, and no single game is more important than another.
But, he and his Iowa teammates are a little extra motivated for tonight’s home showdown against Michigan State. After all, the Spartans (8-6, 2-6) have won five straight games and 14 of the last 16 against the No. 8 Hawkeyes (12-4, 6-3).
It’s also the only team in the Big Ten that Garza has not yet beaten. And it doesn’t figure to be easy despite Michigan State entering with a surprisingly bad league record.
“We know that this team is not a team that’s just going to roll over,” Garza said Monday. “They’re going to continue to get back up and throw punches, and when you have a team coached by Tom Izzo, that’s what they’re going to do. They’re going to play tough, they’re going to play hard and make it hard on everybody they play. They won’t go away.
“I think a lot of people still are doubting them and I think they’re going to get it going. But we’re just going to make sure it’s not tomorrow.”
The Spartans won the only matchup between the teams last season, 78-70, in East Lansing, Mich.
“We weren’t able to close that one out and it hurts, but we understand what we’re going into with this game,” Garza said. “We know how we have to bring it and how physical we have to be and how hard we have to rebound, because this is a team that prides itself on being the tougher team. We can’t let that happen.”
Iowa enters the game on the heels of its first losing streak of the season, having lost to Indiana, 81-69, on Jan. 21 — just the Hawkeyes’ second home loss in their last 24 games — before Friday’s 80-75 defeat at then-No. 19 Illinois. Iowa is ranked in The Associated Press poll for the 11th consecutive week to start the season for the first time since 1986-87.
Michigan State is playing its third road game in six days after returning from a 20-day COVID-19 pause. The Spartans have lost their previous two games by 30- and 17-point margins.
“We have the utmost respect for them,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “They typically win and compete hard. They are going to defend. They are going to rebound. They just didn’t shoot it well the last couple games. I don’t think it’s something that will continue for them, and they have good shooters. They just didn’t shoot it well.”
Garza needs just 18 points and two rebounds to reach 2,000 and 800, respectively, for his career. He leads the country in scoring (26.4 points per game) and is 135 points away from becoming the Hawkeyes’ all-time leading scorer.
Iowa could be without guard CJ Fredrick for another game as he deals with a lower leg injury suffered early in the game against Indiana. Keegan Murray made his first career start at power forward against Illinois, shifting Connor McCaffery to shooting guard. That would likely be the case again tonight if Fredrick is unable to go.
Fran McCaffery said Fredrick would try to give it a go in practice Monday, but if he can’t play, the coach liked what he saw out of the shuffled lineup.
“Keegan performed extremely well. He made some mistakes, as you would have expected, but he’s a guy that learns quickly,” Fran McCaffery said. “I think it was good for him to be in that role. I thought it was important to bring Jack (Nunge) off the bench. He was spectacular. We’ve just got to get some other guys some minutes. I thought Tony (Perkins) was great. With CJ out, obviously he became critical but also try to get some minutes for Ahron (Ulis).”