The Iowa high school soccer season has a little less than a month remaining, with the boys and girls state championship games scheduled for June 3 at Cownie Soccer Park in Des Moines.
Postseason brackets should be released in the next week. But in the meantime, here is a quick look at how each area team is faring entering the stretch run:
BOYS
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Dubuque Hempstead — The Mustangs (6-7, 2-4) are much improved this season and could make some noise in the postseason. The Mustangs haven’t won six matches in a season since 2016, which came one season after making the program’s third and most recent trip to the state tournament.
Dubuque Senior — The Class 4A No. 14-ranked Rams (8-4, 5-1) have some impressive victories this season, including wins over Iowa City High, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Xavier — teams that the Rams hadn’t beaten since at least 2010, if ever. The Rams will be trying to break through for their first state tournament appearance, but will likely have to avenge a regular-season loss to do so.
Dubuque Wahlert — The Golden Eagles (2-10, 1-5) have been going through a rebuilding season, however, the experience gained during the season could pay dividends. After playing in a predominately Class 4A conference all season, Wahlert will play in Class 2A for the substate tournament. The Eagles have qualified for the state tournament 12 times, but are seeking their first berth since 2019.
Western Dubuque — The Bobcats (1-11, 0-8) are building the foundation for a stronger program and times have been tough lately. But Western Dubuque is still showing signs of growth. The Bobcats have as many wins this season as the last two combined. The Bobcats will compete in the 3A substate tournament seeking their first state tournament berth.
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
Beckman Catholic — The Class 1A No. 12-ranked Trailblazers (8-5, 4-1) finally made their long-awaited return to state last season and are hoping to start another streak. Beckman’s five losses came in a stretch of six matches and three were by a single goal, but the Blazers also beat previously unbeaten and No. 3-ranked West Branch. It’s almost a whole new crew leading the Blazers this season, but they will be in the mix for a state berth.
Bellevue — The Comets (4-6, 4-4) are holding their own in their first season as a standalone program and could make major waves with a state berth. Bellevue will compete in the Class 1A substate, and there are some powerhouse programs on this side of the state that will want to make sure that doesn’t happen.
Cascade — The Cougars (1-10, 1-7) are navigating through their third season, but the offensive output hasn’t been where coaches would like. Cascade will compete in the Class 1A substate and will probably have a heavy favorite standing in its way, but putting everything together on the right day could open up a path.
Maquoketa — The Cardinals (1-10, 1-7) have had some tough results go against them this season, but have a chance to build important confidence and momentum heading into the Class 2A substate tournament. Maquoketa has never qualified for the state tournament.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
Bellevue Marquette — The Mohawks (5-2) lost a chunk of their roster when Bellevue formed its own program, but have not missed a beat. Marquette has allowed six goals in seven matches, but all six were allowed in its two losses. The Mohawks have outscored their last three opponents, 8-0, with one match left before opening the Class 1A playoffs in search of their first state berth.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
Clayton Ridge — The Eagles (3-6, 1-1) are in their third year of existence and have a mix of veterans and newcomers leading the way. Clayton Ridge has played several larger schools this season and hopes to parlay that into a big payoff in the Class 1A postseason.
WAMAC CONFERENCE
West Delaware — The Hawks (0-9, 0-4) are starved for success, but have just two wins over the last four completed seasons. If West Delaware is going to make a postseason run, it will need to find improvement on both the offensive and defensive ends. The Hawks have not scored a goal this season and have allowed five or more in eight of their nine matches.
GIRLS
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Dubuque Hempstead — The Class 3A No. 12-ranked Mustangs (10-2, 3-1) already have their most wins in a season since 2016, their last trip to the state tournament — and the senior season of current head coach Alesha Trilk. Hempstead made two trips to state in a three-year span, including a berth in the state title game. The Mustangs can win the MVC Valley Division championship with wins over Linn-Mar, Iowa City West and Western Dubuque, and have hopes of playing the regional tournament at home.
Dubuque Senior — The Rams (5-8, 3-5) have a chance to surge into the postseason with wins in two of their last four games and three winnable games left on the schedule. Senior has its most wins since 2019 and could be in position to reach a regional final for the first time in a long time.
Dubuque Wahlert — The Golden Eagles (1-10, 0-3) are trying to reclaim their spot as one of the state’s top programs and have been right on the cusp the last few years. Wahlert lost in the regional final last year and was a state quarterfinalist in 2021. The experience gained playing in a predominately Class 3A league should help once the Eagles open the 1A regional tournament.
Western Dubuque — The Class 2A No. 14-ranked Bobcats (5-4, 2-4) are riding high despite graduating a couple important starters last year and are hoping to finally break through for that coveted first state tournament appearance. Western Dubuque could finish off a sweep of its three Dubuque rivals in its regular-season finale at Hempstead on May 16.
RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
Beckman Catholic — The Class 1A No. 15-ranked Trailblazers (10-2, 6-0) have been building toward this season for a while now and hope that it can be the one that finally takes them to the promised land. Beckman has never qualified for the state tournament, but should be in the mix this season. Additionally, the Blazers control their own destiny in the conference championship race and play co-leader Anamosa in the regular-season finale.
Bellevue — The Comets (4-6, 4-3) are already exceeding expectations in their first season as a standalone program and hope to have a say in which team advances from their Class 1A regional bracket. But, that could mean a rematch with Beckman Catholic in the playoffs.
Maquoketa — The Cardinals (0-8, 0-7) are hoping to turn things around in their final three games of the regular season before making a surprise run through the postseason. Maquoketa will need to find more offense to reach that ultimate goal, though.
TRI-RIVERS CONFERENCE
Bellevue Marquette — The Mohawks (5-2) have caught fire lately and have won five matches straight after losing their first two games against large schools. Marquette tends to find itself as the underdog in the regional tournament, but that could change this season if the Mohawks can continue to play solid soccer.
UPPER IOWA CONFERENCE
Clayton Ridge — The Eagles (2-7) are still in their infancy as a program and have gone through some growing pains. With only two programs in its conference, Clayton Ridge is often forced to play bigger and more established programs, but that experience could be beneficial once the Eagles are playing against schools of similar size.
WAMAC CONFERENCE
West Delaware — The Hawks (1-11, 1-9) have languished toward the bottom of the WaMaC standings for the last decade, but still have hopes of turning the season around with a strong playoff push. That, however, will require playing stronger defense and turning up the pressure on the offensive end.
