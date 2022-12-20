Dubuque Senior continues to turn heads throughout the early stages of the boys basketball season.

Off to an impressive 5-0 start, the Rams climbed two spots in this week’s Iowa Associated Press rankings released on Monday. Senior is now ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, behind top-ranked Waukee Northwest (6-0) and No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0).

