Dubuque Senior continues to turn heads throughout the early stages of the boys basketball season.
Off to an impressive 5-0 start, the Rams climbed two spots in this week’s Iowa Associated Press rankings released on Monday. Senior is now ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, behind top-ranked Waukee Northwest (6-0) and No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (5-0).
Senior was fifth in the first poll last week.
The Rams are doing it with balance, as five players have scored more than 40 points on the season, led by Jacob Williams with 62 points. Jonathan Wille (50 points), Tevin Schultz (49), Walker Tart (47) and Hayden Jacobsmeier (41) have also been big on the offensive end, while starters Jalen Johnson and Devonta Jackson have been crucial sparking things on the defensive end.
Elsewhere in the AP rankings, West Delaware (6-1) checked in at No. 9 in Class 3A. The Hawks’ only loss on the season is to Dubuque Senior. Maquoketa is receiving votes.
Bellevue (6-0) remains at No. 4 in Class 1A, with Bellevue Marquette receiving votes. The Comets have been powered by the electric Jensen Wedeking this season, who has scored 202 points but dropped to second in the state behind Burlington’s Merquiche Lewis Jr.’s 215.
The other top-ranked teams are Cedar Rapids Xavier (3A), Aplington-Parkersburg (2A) and North Linn (1A).
IHSAA releases inaugural rankings — The Iowa High School Athletic Association on Monday released its inaugural boys basketball rankings, determined by an official rankings committee.
The rankings will be used by the IHSAA as a primary tool for postseason assignments, while maintaining school and geographic considerations. These rankings follow an approved offseason recommendation to eliminate the early release of substate and district assignments by having the IHSAA coordinate all brackets throughout the postseason.
Dubuque Senior debuted at No. 8 in Class 4A. Bellevue is ranked third in Class 1A, along with Bellevue Marquette coming in 10th.
Latest classification numbers released — The IHSAA also on Monday released the updated school classification numbers for boys basketball.
The enrollment numbers were provided by the Basic Educational Data Survey (BEDS) from the Iowa Department of Education. Class 4A is made up of Iowa’s 48 largest schools, with 3A the next 64 largest. The next 96 largest schools reside in 2A, with the remaining schools falling into 1A.
With an enrollment of 2,271, West Des Moines Valley tops the list in 4A. As the 17th largest enrollment, Dubuque Hempstead is in 4A with 1,237, and Dubuque Senior is 28th on the list with 1,078.
Western Dubuque is the largest school in 3A with an enrollment of 721. Maquoketa is 33rd on the 3A list with 401, and West Delaware is 40th at 373. Dubuque Wahlert holds the seventh smallest enrollment in 3A, and 58th overall, with 330. Crestwood is the smallest 3A school with 305.
Dyersville Beckman Catholic and Cascade are both in the bottom half for enrollment among the 2A schools. Beckman checks in 58th on that list with 196, and Cascade is 68th with 187.
Among the 148 schools that fall into 1A, Bellevue is near the top with one of the largest enrollments of 157, ranking ninth on the list. Clayton Ridge is 24th with 147, and Maquoketa Valley is 35th with 141. With an enrollment of 41, Bellevue Marquette is 136th and is the 13th smallest school in the state.
