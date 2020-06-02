News in your town

Prep baseball: Very different 1st day of baseball practice for Dubuque teams

MLB owners, players revert to salary squabbles of old

DASH swimmers eager for return to the water

AP Interview: Floyd's death opens old wounds for Sefolosha

Auto racing: Rust a factor on racing scene as teams get late start

Former Fighting Saints competing in minor pro leagues

Postseason Playback: Steffen's buzzer-beater lifts Bobcats to title in 1st state trip

College Football Hall of Fame damaged in Atlanta protests

Sports digest: NHL plans to test players for COVID-19 daily

Another big break for Keselowski

Speedway goes green: Fairgrounds opens racing season without fans in grandstands

Muzzle Mr. Met? Mascots wonder why they're banned from MLB

Stenhouse heads to Bristol buoyed by good run at Charlotte

College notebook: Hempstead grad nominated for Ashe award

Commentary: Bellevue deserves tip of cap (but not a handshake)

Sports in brief: Patrick McCaffery granted hardship waiver

Chase Elliott ends week of misery with overdue Cup victory

Auto racing: Dubuque County Fairgrounds opens season Sunday

Bellevue semi-pro tournament sets standard with start of baseball season

7 Loras wrestlers set for overseas deployment with National Guard

Hawkeyes add Troy to football schedule

Track & field: Dubuque Senior star ‘running forward’ with career

Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history

Sports briefs: Iowa AD not ruling out fans in stadiums this fall

Commentary: We must respect those not yet ready to play

Prep football: Lena-Winslow standout Edler takes over at East Dubuque

Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history

Women's golf: Senior grad Hawkins becoming complete player at Bradley

Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Liam Stumpf (Mineral Point)

City slow-pitch gets a hall of fame

MVC announces summer slates

Sports in brief: Packers' Jones won't let speculation distract

Semi-pro baseball schedule 5-28-2020

MLB players will take time to respond to money-slashing plan

Social distancing guidelines for Bellevue semi-pro baseball tournament

Players call MLB economic proposal 'extremely disappointing'

NHL moves ahead with 24-team playoff format if play resumes

Baseball, softball fans allowed; other prep guidelines clarified

More than the Score: Summer Iowa Games scaled back

WD's Pfeiffer lands Iowa swimming scholarship

Sports briefs: Iowa State lands former DePaul player Coleman-Lands