Aidan Fulp appreciates the sacrifices other people have made so he can pursue his passion of playing hockey.
So, he decided long ago to pay it forward whenever he could.
The Dubuque Fighting Saints captain never missed an opportunity to participate in the team’s community outreach programs during his three seasons in the United States Hockey League. In fact, he found ways to augment those programs.
On Monday, the USHL honored Fulp as its Curt Hammer Award recipient for the 2019-20 season. The USHL’s most prestigious award recognizes the player who distinguishes himself both on and off the ice through outstanding performance skills, pride and determination.
“A lot of it has to do with how I was raised and what hockey has taught me,” the 20-year-old Fulp said of his commitment to off-ice service. “Hockey players are naturally wired to give back. At a really early age, you see your parents sacrifice so much time and energy to get you to the rink on time for practices and games — not to mention the overnights in hotels for tournaments — and you know not to take it for granted.
“You get to the USHL, and all your housing is paid for and all your equipment is paid for so you can develop into a college hockey player. There’s a natural feeling that you should give back and reciprocate all that’s been done for you. Every chance you get to give back is special, and I know it means a lot to the people we serve.”
Fulp, a shutdown defenseman from Indianapolis who will continue his career at Western Michigan University in the fall, served as part of the Saints’ leadership group for the final two seasons of his three-year tenure in Dubuque. His off-ice contributions to the community included work with Special Olympics, Hills & Dales, Hawkeye Care Center, Boys & Girls Club, the Dubuque Youth Hockey Association and various elementary schools in the tri-state area through the “Live Like a Saint” program.
More importantly, he inspired teammates to join him.
“It’s very rare to have a player who starts the conversation about going above and beyond the framework of our community outreach initiatives,” said Dubuque’s Oliver David, the USHL coach of the year. “But that’s Aidan Fulp. We refer to our captains as culture keepers or culture carriers, and he really helped set the standard.
“He was the guy who was running the team away from the rink, when the coaches aren’t around. He is such a positive peer role model — far and away one of the best we’ve ever had — because he does everything with such purpose.”
And not just when he’s under a spotlight.
Last summer, Saints general manager Kalle Larsson received a phone call from a USHL owner who happened to catch Fulp in a rink in Indianapolis. Fulp stayed after his own workout to coach up a handful of youth hockey players.
“It says a lot that an owner of another team would go out of his way to tell me what an elite human being we had on our team,” said Larsson, the USHL general manager of the year. “Our organization invests a lot in what we do off the ice, and it means a lot to us to hear that our players continue it after the time they’ve spent with us. That’s just as important, if not more important, as the success we have on the ice.
“The neat thing about Aidan is he does those things when most people aren’t watching.”
Fulp became the first Dubuque player to win the Curt Hammer Award since its inception on 1989.
Hammer served as the Des Moines Buccaneers president and the USHL secretary from 1984 to 1987 before succumbing to cancer. The league established the award to honor his commitment to the league and the perseverance he displayed in continuing his work through hockey while battling the illness.
“It’s really humbling to win this, because I know there are a lot of players in Dubuque and around the USHL who do a lot of great work off the ice and are just as deserving as I am,” Fulp said. “But it means a lot to me to represent Dubuque in winning this. I’m really grateful for all the support I’ve gotten from the community, the organization and my teammates these last three years.
“It’s been my pleasure to represent the Saints. A lot of the community work we do is helping people who are underserved in the community, and you never truly know everything they’re going through. It’s a rewarding feeling to know you made their day just a little bit better.”