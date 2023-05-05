No matter the sport, Emma Donovan has routinely finished the season in its desired destination.
After two state quarterfinal appearances in basketball, and another as part of the soccer team, the Wahlert senior is laser-focused on making one final statement in Des Moines.
Donovan, a University of Eau-Claire basketball commit, was part of three gold-medal winning relays (sprint medley, 4x200, 4x100) in the Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Divisional girls track meet on Thursday at Dalzell Field.
“Track and field is not my main sport, but I tried it out, and ended up doing pretty well in it,” said Donovan, who first went out for the sport last year. “I’m just a competitor, I love to compete, I like to do well for my teammates. I just have that competitive attitude and we all want to win.”
Donovan decided against soccer this season with the singular focus of extending Wahlert’s state-leading 27 Iowa state meet relay titles.
She appears headed on the right path.
“Wahlert track and field has just built a name for its program and I just wanted to be a part of that culture,” Donovan said. “I thought I could just perform much better if I just focused on one thing, so I put all my attention on track this spring.”
Donovan, along with Rylee Steffen, Karley Belken and Olivia Donovan won the meet’s opening sprint medley in 1:51.39. She ran anchor on the 4x200 (1:43.78) with Lauren McClimon, Kylie Sieverding and Meghan McDonald, and joined McClimon, Karyn Ellis and McDonald on the first-place 4x100 team in 49.80.
The Golden Eagles are state contenders in each of those relays.
“It’s just striving for that championship,” Emma Donovan said. “I thought I could best help them get to that point. I’m doing it for them, and doing it for myself.”
McDonald, Kaydence Cantril, Anna Roling and Olivia Donovan claimed Wahlert’s fourth relay title with a win in the distance medley (4:24.58).
Along with gold in the sprint medley, Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen won individual golds in the 400 (58.18) and 200 (25.84). The Golden Eagles’ junior sprinter was named Mississippi Division athlete of the year following the meet.
“This year is the year that I really need to do everything I can,” Steffen said following her 400 victory. “I really want to stand out and do everything I can to make my team look good. I’m ready to make a statement that this is my thing, and I’m good at what I do, but also that I’ve worked really hard for this.”
Oliva Hilby gave Wahlert its sixth overall gold of the night with a winning discus throw of 110 feet.
Belken, Olivia Donovan, Roling and Steffen were runners-up in the night’s final 4x400 in 4:05.47.
Dubuque Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas won gold in the 3,000 (10:43.49) for the second straight time on her home turf after claiming the event in last week’s Dubuque County Meet.
“It was the second week in a row I felt like I showed out on our home field in front of our friends and family, so it felt good,” Klapatauskas said.
Just 20 minutes later, Klapatauskas ran anchor on the Rams’ second-place 4x800 squad, along with Neveah Kessler, Claire Hoyer and Julia Kilgore in 10:12.12.
“I think today was a great preparation because at districts I’m most likely running the 3,000 and 4x800, so today was a little experiment to see how it would feel on the legs.”
Iowa City Liberty won the Mississippi Divisional team title, 158.5-138.5, over Cedar Falls. Wahlert (111) was fourth and Senior (67.5) placed sixth.
