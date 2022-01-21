Dubuque Hempstead locked it down in the second half.
After a seesaw first half saw the Mustangs clinging to a three-point lead as the Golden Eagles shot 50% from the field, Hempstead made sure those looks got a lot tougher over the final two periods.
Wahlert shot 10-for-20 from the field in the first half, but the second saw the Mustangs lock things up on the defensive end in holding the Eagles to 21% shooting (6-for-29) in pulling away for a season sweep of their city rival, 51-39, at Moody Gymnasium.
“The girls really executed down the stretch, both defensively and offensively,” Hempstead coach Ryan Rush said. “We were able to get up on their shooters and worked a lot on close outs on their shooters. They did a great job of holding them to one shot and getting the rebound tonight, and that was huge.”
Tigges led the Mustangs (6-8, 2-5 Mississippi Valley Conference) with 14 points, and Chandler Houselog finished with 13 points while Camdyn Kay added nine. Claire Lueken fronted the Eagles (4-10, 1-6) with a game-high 18 points.
“At halftime, we had to stay the course on offense and really pick it up on defense,” Tigges said. “We had to play harder on that end and slow them down. We wanted to shut them down and make it so it wasn’t a crazy situation at the end like last time we played them.”
The teams played through nine lead changes in the first half. Wahlert took the momentum first, as Emma Donovan finished on a baseline drive and then Lueken drilled a 3 to blitz out to a 7-0 lead.
Hempstead answered with a 13-0 run, as Houselog swished a trey and scored inside, Tigges completed an and-1 and Kay connected from downtown to quickly take a 13-7 advantage at the 3:08 mark of the first quarter.
“They came out and punched us in the mouth a little bit,” Tigges said. “We knew we had to come back strong, because if you let it get away in an intracity game, it will keep you down that way. We had to settle down a bit, get our composure, and run our game.”
The game continued to go back and forth in the second period, as Ashley Glennon sank a 3, then Maria Freed had the answer from downtown to give the lead back to Wahlert, 20-19. Kay would nail a trey to tie things up at 22, and Houselog swished another 3 with 40 seconds left to hand the Mustangs a 27-24 lead at the break.
The Mustangs used that momentum coming out of the locker room and went on an 11-5 run over the course of the third quarter. Houselog finished a tough drive, then did it again and completed an old fashioned three-point play. Tigges scored on a putback to give Hempstead a 38-29 lead entering the final frame.
“We challenged Jaelyn, and she’s always up for the challenge,” Rush said. “Donovan is an amazing player and Jaelyn did an amazing job on her. She also scored for us and did a great job on both ends. She’s a senior, she’s a captain, and she stepped up.”
The first 3 minutes of the fourth quarter were scoreless, as the Mustangs kept the Wahlert offense in check. Kialah Hill came off the bench to sink a 3 and extend the lead, then Tigges scored in transition to put it out of reach.