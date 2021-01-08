It’s known in the wrestling community that West Delaware has an elite level program this season.
The Hawks proved on Thursday night that they are strong all the way through the lineup, winning a pair of WaMaC Conference duals by a combined score of 162-0 in Marion, Iowa.
Jared Voss (170 pounds), Cael Meyer (182), Wyatt Voelker (195), Carson Petlon (285), Logan Peyton (145) and Jadyn Peyton (152) won by fall in West Delaware’s 79-0 victory over Maquoketa. Staveley Maury added a technical fall at 138, Christian Nunley (220) and Tyger Vaske (132) won major decisions, and the Cardinals forfeited four straight weights beginning at 106.
Meyer, Nunley, Carson Less (113), Carson Turnis (120), Blake Engel (126), Staveley Maury, Logan Peyton, Isaac Fettkether (160) and Voss had pins in the Hawks’ 83-0 victory over host Marion. Voelker had a technical fall and West Delaware won four more matches via forfeit.
Maquoketa’s Lane Stender (220) and Connor Manning (152) had pins in the Cardinals’ 51-22 loss to the host Indians. Ben Thines (170) won a major decision and William Caes won by forfeit at 285.
Dubuque Hempstead 63, Waterloo West 18 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Gable Brooks (120 pounds), Chad Bellis (126), Adler Kramer (132), Adam Ward (220) and Cayden Lovett (285) all secured falls as the Mustangs pounded the Wahawks.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 58, Dubuque Senior 12 — At Nora Gym: Cohen Pfohl (285 pounds) and Seth Connolly (126) won by fall for the Rams’ only victories in a dual loss against the Saints.
Cedar Falls 54, Dubuque Wahlert 21 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Gabe Anstoetter (170 pounds) won by fall, Jerren Gille earned a decision at 106 pounds, and Dustin Digman (182) and John Valdez (220) won by forfeit in the Golden Eagles’ loss to the Tigers.
Dyersville Beckman 45, Solon 33 — At Solon, Iowa: Danil Wall (120 pounds), Nick Schmidt (126) and Alex Hageman (132) opened the dual with consecutive pins, Nick Hageman (145), Mason Recker (152), Owen Huehnergarth (195) and Mason Koelker (113) added pins, and the Trailblazers beat the Spartans.
Cougars sweep — At Cascade, Iowa: Aidan Noonan (132), Carson Staner (138), Casey Koppes (152), Chris Midkel (195) and Trever Freiburger (120) won two matches apiece, helping Cascade win duals against Durant (45-25) and Tipton (42-39).
Eagles go 0-3 — At Riceville, Iowa: Eric Flores won all three of his matches at 106 pounds, but Clayton Ridge lost to MFL/Mar-Mac (72-9), South Winneshiek (72-6) and Tripoli (30-12) at the Upper Iowa Conference duals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Golden Eagles up, Rams hold — Dubuque Wahlert (5-2) moved up one spot in the Iowa Class 4A girls basketball rankings to the No. 10 position.
Dubuque Senior (5-1) held at No. 15 in Class 5A, while Bellevue (9-1) held at No. 13 in Class 2A.
Topping the polls were Waukee (5A), Glenwood (4A), Cherokee (3A), Maquoketa Valley (2A) and Algona Bishop Garrigan (1A).
Shullsburg 73, Benton 28 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Anna Wiegel led a balanced Miners (11-3) effort with 12 points, while Madison Russell, Peyton Doyle and Layla Alt added 10 apiece in the win.
Platteville 60, Lancaster 46 — At Lancaster, Wis.: Camryn Nies scored 17 points and Lizzie Poller added 14 as the Hillmen (5-3) played tight defense and handed the Flying Arrows their second straight loss after an 11-0 start.
Prairie du Chien 54, Richland Center 38 — At Richland Center, Wis.: Lily Krahn dropped 27 points and Macey Banasik added 14 as the Blackhawks remained unbeaten at 8-0.
Darlington 49, Southwestern 45 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Redbirds held strong and held back the Wildcats to pick up a win.
Potosi/Cassville 50, Belmont 43 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Chieftains did just enough to hold off the Braves in Six Rivers Conference action.
PREP FOOTBALL
WIAA moving forward with realignments — The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has taken 11-player football conference realignment proposals that were advanced for further review to the Board of Control for final approval at its March 5 meeting.
The proposals would affect two area teams, as Iowa-Grant would leave the SWAL and join the Ridge & Valley Conference, and Lancaster would also leave the SWAL and return to the Southwest Wisconsin Conference.
In 8-player football, Belmont would join a Southern-West Conference that includes De Soto, Kickapoo/La Farge, North Crawford, Wisconsin Heights and Wonewoc-Center/Weston.