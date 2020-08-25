Dubuque Wahlert opened the 2019 season with a monumental victory.
The Golden Eagles are hoping for a few more of those this fall in Jamie Marshall’s second season in charge.
“I think we have a lot of potential,” quarterback Charlie Fair said. “We’re going to take it one week at a time. We’ll see how it goes, but we feel good about what we can do this year.”
Wahlert returns a plethora of starters this fall, including Fair, to a team that knocked off perennial powerhouse West Delaware in the season opener. The Eagles managed just two more wins the rest of the season though, both shutouts over teams that finished the season 0-9, on its way to a 3-6 season.
But that season was important for developmental reasons. Fair was sharing time at quarterback and the team was in its first season under a new coach.
“We’re leaps and bounds ahead as far as where we were a year ago at this time because the kids are familiar with what we’re doing on offense and defense,” Marshall said. “The players know what I expect, they know my personality, and they understand the playbook. So even though we were shortened due to COVID in June, we were able to pick things up and get things going at a much faster pace this year. Even coming out of July we felt we were way ahead of where we were a year ago.
“The other thing I think that is probably more important is that I understand the skillset of each one of our players and I know who needs the football in their hands — and there’s multiple guys that do. And the same way on defense. You know who can play where and who’s a good blitzer and who’s a good coverage guy. It’s great knowing the players a lot more this year.”
Fair completed 33 of 76 passes for 481 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a broken collarbone that put him in a sling for six weeks and prematurely ended his junior season.
“Obviously it sucks having to watch from the sidelines, but it did actually help me see things, getting to take a step back,” said Fair, who is also a standout tennis player. “My first year on varsity, everything seems a little faster than it did before. So being able to step back and trying to read a defense without trying to move 1,000 mph while you’re out there helped my development.”
He’ll have a few trusty weapons to help out with returning running backs Gabe Anstoetter (411 yards, three touchdowns) and Jake Brosius (207 yards, two touchdowns) — both of whom also happen to be the team’s top returning receivers after combining for 22 receptions for 239 yards and two touchdowns.
“I think we all just need to be energetic on the football field,” said Anstoetter, who made 46 tackles with three tackles for loss on defense. “We worked very hard and I know we can do it, but everyone’s mind needs to be in the right place and everyone needs to know we can do it as well.”
Nick Bandy (nine receptions, 120 yards) and Landon Stoll (three receptions, 39 yards) also return at the skill positions for an offense that has four starting offensive linemen back for another season.
Defensively, Wahlert lost their top two tackles but return playmakers at numerous spots.
Ian Takes made 46 tackles to go with a co-team-high two interceptions. Stoll and Danny Steele both intercepted passes last year. Steele and Rodney Neeley had a sack apiece last year and Steele leads all returning players with seven tackles for loss. Neeley had five tackles for loss among his 17 tackles.
Tyler Dodds — who will see time at running back — had a rushing touchdown, caught a pass for 12 yards, recovered two fumbles and had 30 tackles.
The Eagles will have a rematch of last year’s monumental victory to open its 2020 season. Wahlert plays at West Delaware on Friday night.
“We’ve been working really hard all offseason and we’re really looking forward to getting out and competing again,” Fair said. “We feel really lucky to actually be one of the few states that’s getting to play high school football this fall and we really just want to take advantage of that opportunity.”