Saturday turned silver for Iowa’s three NCAA Division I wrestling programs.
Iowa’s Real Woods (141 pounds), Iowa State’s David Carr (165) and Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen (184) all finished as runners-up at the NCAA Division I championships Saturday at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla.
Iowa finished second in the team standings behind Penn State, 137.5-82.5.
Recommended for you
Iowa State (47) was 11th, Northern Iowa and Wisconsin tied for 16th (29), and Illinois (11) was 31st.
Woods, the top seed at 141, lost a 6-4 decision to second-seeded Andrew Alirez of Northern Colorado.
Woods picked up two back points in the second period before Alirez reversed Woods to his back for a 6-2 lead. Woods escaped late in the period and went to the third trailing, 6-3. He escaped with 1:22 left, but Alirez held him at bay to hang on.
Carr, the top seed and the 2021 champion at 157, lost an 8-2 decision to Missouri’s second-seeded Keegan O’Toole in Saturday’s final.
O’Toole got a takedown in the first period and Carr escaped in the second to trim the deficit to 2-1.
O’Toole (20-2) escaped in the third, took Carr (26-1) down again and turned him for two back points. Carr escaped, but O’Toole added another point for riding time.
Keckeisen, the No. 1 seed and a third-place finisher each of the past two seasons, lost a 7-2 decision to Penn State’s third-seeded Aaron Brooks.
Brooks (17-1) had takedowns in the first and second periods, and added single points on a Keckeisen (26-2) caution, an escape and riding time. Keckeisen scored a pair of escapes in the second period.
The University of Iowa athletic department sent out a statement Saturday that three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee would not wrestle in the morning session after his bid for a fourth national championship was derailed in Friday night’s semifinals.
“It has been a long road of a recovery for Spencer Lee. He will medically forfeit out of the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships today in Tulsa,” the program’s statement said.
Lee famously won his 2021 championship after suffering anterior cruciate ligament tears in both knees.
He finished this season 19-3 after medical forfeits to Arizona State’s Brandon Courtney in the consolation semifinals and Nebraska’s Liam Cronin in the fifth-place match.
Tony Cassioppi finished fourth at 285 for the Hawkeyes. Nelson Brands (174) and Jacob Warner (197) both won fifth-place matches, and Max Murin (149) placed sixth.
Cassioppi beat Missouri’s Zach Elam, 4-0, in the consolation semifinals before losing by fall to Air Force’s Wyatt Hendrickson in 4:16 in the third-place match.
Brands lost a 7-2 decision to Cornell’s Chris Foca in the consolation semifinals before beating Oklahoma State’s Dustin Plott, 4-2, in sudden victory for fifth place.
Warner beat Rider’s Ethan Laird, 7-3, in the fifth-place match after losing a 3-1 decision in the consolation semifinals to Missouri’s Rocky Elam.
Murin lost a 4-3 decision to Arizona State’s Kyle Parco in the consolation semifinals before dropping a 12-3 major decision to Virginia Tech’s Caleb Henson in the fifth-place match.
Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman (184) won his fifth-place match by injury default over Oregon State’s Trey Munoz. North Carolina State’s Trent Hidlay beat Coleman, 5-2, in the consolation semifinals.
Wisconsin’s Dean Hamiti (165) lost a 4-1 decision to Stanford’s Shane Griffith in the fifth-place match after dropping a 9-7 decision to Princeton’s Quincy Monday in the consolation semifinals.
Trent Hilger (285) lost by injury default to Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz in the seventh-place match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.