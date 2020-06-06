Iowa is within 10 days of holding organized prep sports games again.
This year, high school baseball and softball season will draw a lot more attention than usual, as several coaches and administrators around town said they’re eager to see how fans, players and teams handle special social distancing rules put into place by the state.
How well they handle these new practices, aimed at encouraging sanitation and capacity limits, may have a bearing on what procedures they use for fall sports, administrators said.
“This is a pretty big deal. There’s eyes, nationally, on Iowa,” said Tom English, Dubuque Wahlert athletic director. “We might be the only state in the country who’s begun to move forward with organized scholastic sports. It’s important that we do it right and show people Iowa knows how to get things done. …
“There’s the spectator situation and if people are taking their personal responsibility. Things like that will probably dictate what happens in the fall. If there’s an issue there, that could impact some decisions made for fall sports.”
The Mississippi Valley Conference, which incorporates all three high schools in Dubuque as well as Epworth’s Western Dubuque, recently revealed that it is limiting fan attendance to three spectators per player — an effort to keep game gatherings to a minimum and reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 (the disease that caused the cancellation of spring sports nationwide in March). Other rules — requiring that coaches heavily sanitize all shared equipment, temperature tests of all players prior to games and practices, restricted use of dugouts — are in effect statewide.
Nobody’s quite sure how all of this is going to look until the first baseball and softball games are played, starting June 15. Local ADs have an idea of how they want things to go, but these procedures are unlike any they’ve implemented before. Even with limited access, there are still a lot of people involved and a lot of new regulations to keep in mind before the first pitch is even thrown.
“My hope is that it looks a lot like it has in the past but with just a little more common sense, special awareness and sanitation,” said Brian Kuhle, Hempstead AD who also served as the Mustangs’ interim football coach last fall. “When the season ends, it’ll be a great opportunity for coaching staffs to sit down and talk about the pitfalls and how we can improve upon those (going into fall).”
There are some pretty big disparities between operating a high school softball game and a college football program, University of Dubuque football coach Stan Zweifel explained. He pointed out that there’s a wide gap in terms of participation numbers as well as a major difference in the amount of physical contact.
Yet, even Zweifel will be following the Iowa summer sports scene with intrigue. Despite the differences between his sport and theirs, high school baseball and softball will be confronted with a lot of the same challenges his team will ultimately face if and when football season can resume.
“I think the biggest thing is we’re going to get back to competitive sports. If that goes well, it bodes well for fall sports,” Zweifel said, adding he was excited to see Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds proclamation last month allowing prep athletics to resume this summer. “I’ll be following with great interest with some of the problems they uniquely have. … If these sports that are starting now come out and have not many problems, I think that’s just nothing but good news.”
Administrators on all fronts stressed that player safety is their primary concern. Perhaps the biggest unknown right now is crowd control. English said that the way spectators adhere to the new rules will give admins an idea of how strict organized sports may have to be when fall seasons resume.
“I hope to walk into stadiums and see families sitting together but households sitting apart,” English said. “We really hope we don’t have to get into any of that. And we hope to see everyone doing their job sanitizing.”
Kuhle said summer sports have never had as broad an impact on the rest of athletics as they do right now. As such, he plans on some pretty extensive note-taking these next two months, less driven by game results and more centered around what lasting takeaways he’ll be able to apply to safely run other athletic programs under these unique circumstances.
“Being the first sport since the COVID crisis hit, it’s naturally going to make us a bit of a trailblazer,” Kuhle said. “Naturally, it’s something we’re going to have to take a look at very closely.”