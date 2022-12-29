Paxton Geisel made key save after key save, picked up his first assist of the season and also took a shot at a goalie goal.
Not a bad way to bounce back after a rough loss before the USHL’s holiday break.
Geisel made a season-high 39 saves to lead the Dubuque Fighting Saints to a 5-2 victory on Wednesday night at Waterloo. The Saints return to action tonight, when they host Youngstown at 7:05 p.m.
“It feels really good, especially after having kind of a rough night the last time against the (Team USA) U18s,” Geisel said of an 8-2 loss on Dec. 17. “The break came at a good time for all of us and gave us a chance to reset. It’s nice for me personally, because the first half didn’t go quite the way I’d hoped. Hopefully, this is something we can all build on.”
Geisel improved to 6-5-1 with a 4.28 goals against average and .863 save percentage.
Brayden Morrison made quite the first impression with his new team. Morrison, who joined the team Tuesday after playing the first semester at the University of Wisconsin, scored a goal and added an assist.
“Obviously, I was a little nervous coming into tonight with this being my first game and not knowing the league,” Morrison said. “It felt good to contribute right away, but the most important thing is we got the win. Hopefully, this gives a boost in confidence, and we can continue to win hockey games.”
Waterloo struck first at the 4:11 mark of the opening stanza on Zach Bade’s fourth goal of the campaign. Ben Robertson moved the puck from the left point to Gavin Lindberg below the goal line, and Lindberg attempted a wraparound before Bade scored on a backdoor rebound.
But the Saints responded 100 seconds later on Max Burkholder’s seventh goal of the season. Max Montes withstood pressure to keep the puck in the zone at the blue line and cycled the puck to Morrison along the right-wing wall. Morrison sidestepped a Waterloo defender, then left a drop pass for Burkholder to score on a quick wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.
Dubuque took its first lead with just .5 seconds remaining in the first period, thanks to the hustle of Morrison and Jake Sondreal. Jayden Jubenvill banked the puck off the glass and out of his own zone, and Sondreal won a race with Chicago Blackhawks first-round draft pick Sam Rinzel in the Waterloo zone before leaving a drop pass for Morrison. The hard-charging Morrison kicked the pass to his backhand and flipped it past goalie Emmett Croteau’s glove for his first goal of the season.
Dubuque stretched the lead to 3-1 at 5:38 of the second period on Owen Michaels’ sixth goal of the season. Caelum Dick withstood pressure and cleared his zone to Ryan St. Louis on the left wing. St. Louis sent a rink-wide pass to Mikey Burchill for a 2-on-1 with Michaels, who deflected Burchill’s area pass off the right post and past Croteau.
Waterloo answered 1:39 later. Left alone in front, Myles Hilman sent his ninth goal of the season past Geisel after taking a Griffin Erdman pass from below the goal line.
Waterloo dominated the second period territorially and with a 16-5 advantage in shots, but Burkholder potted his second goal of the game at the 19:22 mark to make it 4-2. Burkholder wired a one-timer from the left circle after taking a Ryan St. Louis cross-ice pass. Lucas St. Louis, who drew a tripping penalty 1:27 earlier, picked up the secondary assist on the power play goal.
“The ice was tilted for a while there, but we played well defensively in our own zone and we were really opportunistic when we got our chances,” Burkholder said. “And, of course, Paxton played an unbelievable game, which is always key. It’s a nice win for us, especially since we went into the break with three straight losses. We found a way to win on the road.”
Ryan St. Louis added insurance with 5:09 remaining in the third period. Geisel made a glove save at the other end to spring St. Louis for an opportunity the other way. He faked a pass and whistled a shot into the top right corner of the net for his ninth goal of the season. Geisel earned his first assist of the season on the play.
Minutes later, Geisel tried to shoot at the empty net at the other end, but Waterloo intercepted in the neutral zone.
Despite being outshot, 41-18, the Saints moved into first place in the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings with a 5-1-0 record for 10 standings points. Cedar Rapids sits in second at 4-2-1 for nine points, followed by Waterloo (3-5-0, 6) and Des Moines (2-3-2, 6).
“The second period was a rough one for us and we didn’t manage the game the way we’d like,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “But we weathered the storm, and we were opportunistic all night. I will give the guys a lot of credit, because those first few shifts of the third period were outstanding, and they set the tone for the rest of the game.
“The break did come at the right time for us. Our practice (Tuesday) was outstanding, and that first practice back is usually not very good. We all needed that break, and hopefully we can build some momentum off this one.”
