Fighting Saints

Dubuque Fighting Saints goalie Paxton Geisel makes a blocker save during Wednesday night’s game at Waterloo.

 Jim Nelson/Waterloo Courier

Paxton Geisel made key save after key save, picked up his first assist of the season and also took a shot at a goalie goal.

Not a bad way to bounce back after a rough loss before the USHL’s holiday break.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.