Dominic Hoerner and Mason Reese combined to throw a no-hitter as Cuba City beat Highland, 8-0, in a non-conference baseball game Monday in Cuba City, Wis.
Hoerner started and struck out five over the first five innings before ceding to Reese, who struck out two over the final two innings.
Kobe Vosberg, Blake Bussan and Cooper Johnston each went 2-for-3 for the Cubans (3-2). Bussan and Riley Rosenkranz doubled.
East Dubuque 12, Potosi/Cassville 2 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Reed Kluesner struck out seven over five innings of one-hit ball, Brody Tashner scored three runs and Sam Huntington drove in three, and the Warriors routed Potosi/Cassville in a non-conference matchup.
La Crosse Aquinas 5, Prairie du Chien 2 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Maddox Cejka struck out seven in five innings, but the Blackhawks lost to Aquinas.
PREP SOFTBALL
Potosi/Cassville 13, River Ridge 1 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Shae Siegert walked three times and scored four runs, and Potosi/Cassville rolled past the Timberwolves in five innings despite totaling just five hits. Kylie Reuter drove in three runs.
Pecatonica 8, Galena 6 — At Galena, Ill.: Kiera Lyden and Addie Hefel had two hits apiece to lead Galena, but the Pirates fell to 1-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Cascade 3, Clayton Ridge 2 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: Trever Freiburger, Sean Pry and Tyson Hill scored goals as the Cougars clipped Clayton Ridge. Caden Palmer scored both goals for the Eagles.
GIRLS SOCCER
Platteville/Lancaster 2, Stoughton 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Meagan Hall and Madi Bainbridge scored goals as Platteville/Lancaster blanked Stoughton on Saturday.
BOYS GOLF
Nabb wins title — At Shellsburg, Iowa: Maquoketa’s Noah Nabb shot 2-over 72 to claim medalist honors at the WaMaC Conference Super Meet at Wildcat Golf Course. The Cardinals (340) placed eighth at the 13-team event. Dyersville Beckman finished runner-up to Solon, 317-320. Nate Offerman shot 76 to lead the Trailblazers while Nick Offerman carded a 77.
Northeast Goose Lake 163, Cascade 178 — At Preston, Iowa: Ray Martin fired a 43 and Brody Supple added a 44, but the Cougars came up short to the Rebels at Plum River Golf Course.
GIRLS GOLF
Cascade 210, Northeast Goose Lake 213 — At Cascade, Iowa: McKenna Gehl earned medalist honors with a 48, Megan Smith swung to a 52 and Anna Manternach and Ellie Noonan each added 55s as the Cougars triumphed at Fillmore Fairways.