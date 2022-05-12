The fifth annual Alex and Kelsi Erickson Golf Outing will take place Saturday, June 25 at the Dodge Point Country Club just north of Mineral Point, Wis.
The event benefits Hodan Community Services, which is in its 50th year of offering in-center programs for local adults with disabilities.
Alex Erickson, a former Darlington High School and University of Wisconsin standout, recently signed a free-agent contract with the Washington Commanders after spending the first five years of his National Football League career with the Cincinnati Bengals and last season with the Carolina Panthers.
The Hodan community has special meaning to the Ericksons. Kelsi Erickson’s sister, Krista Blosch, receives services through Hodan in the community and at the Hodan Center, which has its main center in Mineral Point.
The golf slots for the 46 foursomes fill up quickly each year, with almost all golfers returning from the previous event. But community members can support Hodan through event sponsorships, cash donations and the evening dinner and program. An anonymous donor has offered to match dollar for dollar all sponsorships or other cash donations, up to $25,000 total.
A full steak and chicken dinner will be served outdoors under a large open-sided tent beginning at 6 p.m. and costs $35, with tax and tip included. A Happy Hour with DJ music will precede the dinner at 4:30 p.m. and attendees will have the opportunity to get an autograph and/or picture taken with Alex Erickson.
Following the dinner, there will be a short program including the presentation of golfing awards, door prizes, the 50/50 raffle and silent and live auctions of sports memorabilia and other donated treasures to help raise money for Hodan.
Last year, the Erickson golf outing raised more than $85,000 through a live auction, silent auction, 50/50 raffle and a $20,000 match donation by an anonymous donor.
Sponsorships, donations and/or dinner reservation payments must be received by June 10 at: Hodan Community Services, 941 W. Fountain Street, Mineral Point, WI 53565. For more information or to make a donation, contact Tom Schraeder at tschraeder@hodancs.org, Tina Mitchell at tmitchell@hodancs.org or call 608-987-3336.
DUBUQUE COUNTY BASEBALL HALL OF FAME TO INDUCT 8
The Dubuque County Baseball Hall of Fame will induct six players, one umpire and one special contributor during ceremonies July 8-9.
The players include Terry Steffen, of Farley; Jack Gansemer, of Balltown; Marty Pitz, of Zwingle; Tony Potts, of Dubuque; the late Tim Dolphin, of Cascade; and Bob Breitbach, of Rickardsville. J.L. Brimeyer, of Dubuque, will enter the Hall of Fame as an umpire, and the honorary contributor is Peosta’s Gary McAndrew.
The 36th annual induction dinner/program will take place on Friday, July 8 at Happy’s Place in Key West, Iowa. The Telegraph Herald Semi-pro All-Star Game will be played at 6:30 p.m. the following night at Legion Field in Cascade, Iowa.
Anyone wishing to purchase tickets for the Friday night festivities can contact Rich Knepper at 563- 590-6045. The meal/program tickets cost $20.
MLB PITCH, HIT & RUN CROWNS SIX WINNERS AT DERBY GRANGE
The local Pitch, Hit & Run contest crowned six champions on Saturday at Derby Grange Golf & Recreation. The Loras College sport management program hosted the event, which is sanctioned by Major League Baseball.
The winners included: Quinton Bales in the age 7-8 baseball category, Ethan Prine in the age 9-10 baseball category, Kayle Murphy in the age 9-10 softball category, Quinn Flanagan in the age 11-12 baseball category, Ryler Lawler in the age 13-14 baseball category and Kylie Goodendorf in the age 13-14 softball category.