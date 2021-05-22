Dyersville Beckman shot a 339 and finished runner-up to West Branch’s 324 to qualify for the Iowa state boys golf meet next week at a Class 2A district meet on Friday at Gates Park Golf Course in Waterloo, Iowa.
Sophomore Nate Offerman led the Trailblazers, finishing fourth overall with a 79. The 2A state meet will be held Thursday and Friday at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge.
Ed-Co’s Hoeger qualifies — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: Edgewood-Colesburg senior Kody Hoeger fired an 83 and placed third overall to qualify for the Iowa state meet at a Class 1A district meet at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.
The Class 1A state meet will be held Thursday and Friday at Westwood Golf Course in Newton.
PREP BASEBALL
Cuba City 10, Darlington 0 (5 innings) — At Cuba City, Wis.: Kobe Vosberg hit an RBI double and struck out 11 on the mound in leading the Cubans to the runaway victory over the Redbirds.
Galena 11-22, West Carroll 1-2 — At Galena, Ill.: Ethan Hefel drove in three runs and won on the mound in the opener, then Jacob Townsend went 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs to close out a sweep on Thursday.
PREP SOFTBALL
Benton/Shullsburg 9, River Ridge 6 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: The co-op pulled out a tough win on the road over the Timberwolves.
Mineral Point 15, Southwestern 5 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: The Pointers racked up 19 hits and scored seven runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Southwestern on Thursday.
Iowa-Grant 2, Darlington 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Panthers scored a run in each of the first two innings, finding just enough offense to hold back the Redbirds on Thursday.
Belmont 16, Black Hawk 0 (5 innings) — At Belmont, Wis.: The Braves pounded out 15 hits and scored eight times in the third inning to roll past Black Hawk on Thursday.
West Carroll 12, Galena 8 — At Galena, Ill.: Kiera Lyden went 3-for-3 with a triple and Olivia Hefel added a triple, but the Pirates came up short on Thursday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Duhawks playing on — At Waverly, Iowa: Loras College won twice to advance in the American Rivers Conference tournament, rolling past Simpson, 14-2, and then holding off Luther, 9-6.
The Duhawks (25-17) will meet Luther again today for the right to advance to play Coe on Sunday in Cedar Rapids in the tournament championship game.
Loras pounded out 16 hits against the Storm, led by a 4-for-5 effort with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs from Dylan Pardoe.
The Duhawks jumped up early against the Norse, with Luke Fennelly going yard and Ryan Wohlers earning the win on the mound.
Coe 4, Dubuque 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Former Dubuque Senior standout T.J. Deardorff went 2-for-4 with a double as the NCAA Division III No. 14-ranked Kohawks eliminated the Spartans from the American Rivers Conference tournament. UD closed its season at 18-24.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Bellevue 3, East Dubuque 1 — At Bellevue, Iowa: Luke Carroll went 2-for-3 with a double, Doug Van Dyke earned the win and Jake Schafer the save as Bellevue triumphed over East Dubuque.