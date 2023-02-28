MANCHESTER, Iowa — In January, Dubuque Wahlert handed Cedar Rapids Xavier its first loss of the season.
On Monday, Xavier handed the Golden Eagles their last.
Seeking its 28th trip to the state tournament, Wahlert overcame multiple deficits, but fell short in a 48-44 overtime loss to the Saints in an Iowa Class 3A Substate 5 Final at West Delaware’s Seedorf Gymnasium.
Wahlert bowed out at 13-11, while Xavier, which held the top ranking in Class 3A until Wahlert’s 57-52 home win Jan. 10, heads to Des Moines for the eighth time since 2004 with an 18-6 mark.
A rematch of the 2016 state title game, Monday was a 36-minute stress test for coaches, players and fans alike. Too good to squeeze into just four quarters of play.
“Two rivals. Two really good teams that know each other well,” Wahlert coach Tom English said. “No shock this one went to overtime. Great game for the fans, but a tough ending for (us) to overcome.”
Wahlert trailed throughout most of the game but never by more than six. The Eagles battled, though, and led with 1:08 remaining in regulation but just could not hang on and headed to overtime.
In the extra session, Xavier once again inched ahead. But Wahlert never folded.
Pulling to within a point, the Eagles defense appeared to force a shot clock violation with 22 seconds left, but after a discussion, Xavier was granted a time out with 1 second to shoot and Josef Lemker’s 3-pointer fell, making it 45-41.
Two late turnovers doomed Wahlert and Xavier put the game away from the free-throw line.
Wahlert’s seniors closed out stellar careers. Among them, Duke Faley and Nolan Berendes, who led the way with 16 and 15 points, respectively.
Xavier jumped on top early with a pair of 3-pointers and Tyler Netolicky’s dunk to make it 8-0.
Seamus Crahan, another Wahlert senior, scored on consecutive trips and Berendes drilled a 3-pointer to pull the Eagles to within a point after one period, 13-12.
Joe Bean, who led Xavier with 17 points, scored 10 straight points for the Saints, including a pair of 3s to keep Xavier in front.
Points weren’t easy for either team during a slugfest of a second quarter.
Wahlert turned the ball over on four trips and missed five straight shots from the field as Xavier led by as many as six.
But the Saints misfired on six straight and 10 of 11 shots from the field to end the half. Crahan contributed to Xavier’s inefficiency with two blocked shots and a pair of steals as Wahlert closed the gap to 20-18 at halftime.
“I’m proud of the way our guys played,” English said. “We didn’t play our best early, so to come out and only be down two at half, you feel pretty good at that point.”
Jack Walsh tied the game with a driving bucket 53 seconds into the second half and Faley gave Wahlert its first lead of the game with a bank shot at the 4:50 mark.
Xavier went just 1-for-7 to start the third as Wahlert pulled ahead. But the Saints closed the quarter with an 8-2 run to go up 31-26.
Berendes and Faley pulled the Eagles off the mat with a huge finish to regulation.
Berendes scored Wahert’s first five and Faley scored the next six as Wahlert clawed its way back and took a 37-35 lead on Faley’s bucket with 1:08 left.
Aidan Yamilkoski tied things with 44 seconds left, but after a Wahlert turnover, missed a potential game-winner at the end of regulation.
