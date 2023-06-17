Zach Callahan didn’t think it was going to fall. He wasn’t alone.
Callahan’s high fly ball fell between Western Dubuque outfielders giving Iowa Class 3A ninth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert a 6-5 walkoff win over the top-ranked Bobcats on Friday night in the first game of a doubleheader at Petrakis Park.
Bobcats were leading, 7-2, in game 2 with two outs in the Wahlert half of the sixth inning when play was suspended when two light towers went dark and did not come back on.
It is expected to be considered an official game and not be resumed.
“I thought it was caught,” Callahan said of his Game 1 winner. “I was just trying to put something in play by any means necessary.”
Callahan’s means was the end for WD. His soft pop looked like an easy third out, but neither Bobcat outfielder took command until it was too late.
Callahan, who was 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts and a walk in three previous plate appearances, almost didn’t get a shot at the game-winning at bat.
“We thought about (pinch-hitting for Callahan) there,” Wahlert coach KoryTuescher said. “He was struggling a little bit. But he’s a senior. We liked the matchup. We trusted he could put something in play there.”
The Golden Eagles’ dramatic final inning might not have been flashy, but was highly effective.
Tied, 5-5, Wahlert’s first two batters went down and extra innings looked imminent. Bode Nagelmaker’s bloop single barely reached the outfield grass over WD first basemen Isaac Then, but it put the eventual game winner on base.
Nagelmaker’s courtesy runner, Isaac Pfeiffer, was off and running before Callahan’s swing and came all the way around from first to score.
“This was an amazing win,” Callahan said. “(WD’s) a very talented team, but we were going to bring everything we have. Definitely one that you circle on the calendar before the season.”
Both starting pitchers — Then for the Bobcats and Wahlert’s Bryce Rudiger, shook off trouble - Then early and Rudiger late, during impressive outings.
Then walked Ryan Brosius to open the bottom of the first, and then hit Will Specht with a pitch. That duo pulled off a double-steal and Brosius scored on a WD error.
Despite walking another Eagle batter to load the bases with one out, Then righted the ship, striking out the side to limit the damage to just a run.
Wahlert threatened again in the second, but Then managed another escape. The Eagles had runners on second and third with just one out, but Then struck out Specht and picked Brosius off second to end the inning.
The persistent Eagles finally broke through in their half of the third, loading the bases for the second time. Then balked in a run before Nagelmaker ripped a triple off the right field fence, scoring two to put the Eagles up, 4-0.
Rudiger, meanwhile, cruised allowing just one hit through the first three innings.
But the Bobcats, like they’ve done all year, chipped away and got back into it. WD scratched out a run in the fourth thanks to a pair of infield hits, a Wahlert error and a hit batsman.
The Bobcats left the bags full in the fourth, but the top of WD’s lineup opened the fifth with three straight baserunners to add a pair of runs and trim the lead to 5-3.
Rudiger stayed in the game in the sixth to face the bottom third of the Bobcats lineup. He mowed down the first two batters, but issued a walk to Colton McIlrath and gave up a single to Jake Goodman.
Brett Harris blasted a triple over Specht’s head in center field on the first pitch from Jack Walsh, who replaced Rudiger, to tie things, 5-5.
In the nightcap, WD jumped on top with a three-run second inning and added runs in each of the next three innings.
Wahlert’s bats couldn’t find a rhythm against Connor Maiers. Maiers struck out five Eagles in five innings of work. He gave up consecutive hits to start the game, then surrendered just one more the rest of the way.