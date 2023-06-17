06162023-wahlertvswestdubuquebaseball6-sg.JPG
Dubuque Wahlert’s Bode Nagelmaker slides into a tag by Western Dubuque pitcher Isaac Then during their Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader Friday at Petrakis Park in Dubuque.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Zach Callahan didn’t think it was going to fall. He wasn’t alone.

Callahan’s high fly ball fell between Western Dubuque outfielders giving Iowa Class 3A ninth-ranked Dubuque Wahlert a 6-5 walkoff win over the top-ranked Bobcats on Friday night in the first game of a doubleheader at Petrakis Park.