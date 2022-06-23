This would have been hard to predict a year ago.
Coming off a two-win season in 2021 combined with talent-rich rosters within the city, it seemed unfathomable that the young Dubuque Wahlert softball team would be co-city champs in 2022.
With Thursday’s 6-5 and 4-2 sweep of Dubuque Senior at Wahlert High School, the Golden Eagles clinched a share of the city crown with Dubuque Hempstead. Wahlert finished with a combined 5-1 record against Senior, Hempstead and Western Dubuque.
“It feels pretty good,” first-year Wahlert coach Tyler Lang said. “Especially being relatively young and with the talent that these teams in the city have, we’re in a good spot right now, but far from where we want to be. Hopefully these two wins tonight get us back on a little run and gaining confidence again.”
In 10 of the Golden Eagles’ 12 plate appearances Thursday, the bats were relatively quiet, but one big inning in each contest was all it took.
Wahlert (15-13) plated six runs in the second inning of Game 1 and four runs in the first of the nightcap to provide all the offense it would need.
Kylie Sieverding’s first career home run sparked the Golden Eagles’ first-inning rally in the opener.
“That was my first home run ever so it definitely pumped up my confidence,” Sieverding said. “I couldn’t tell at first, but I was hoping it was gone and there were two runners on, so it was a pretty big hit.”
Singles by Anna Roling and Bailey Welu preceded Sieverding’s blast.
“I’m pretty sure I jumped in the air and threw my hands up,” Sieverding said. “I was pretty happy.”
Two batters later, Ruth Tauber belted a no-doubt two-run homer to make it 6-1.
Senior (12-17) clawed its way back with a run in the fourth and another in the sixth behind an RBI single from Brenna Borland to cut the deficit to 6-3 heading into the seventh inning.
Aubree Steines’ run-scoring base hit scored Sam McDonald to make it 6-5, but Steines, who was the tying run, was left stranded at first to end the game.
“We’ve struggled here as of late at the plate, but Kylie gave us a good spark and kind of got us going,” Lang said. “It was good to get the bats going.”
The Eagles wasted no time surging ahead in Game 2, as well.
Tauber led off the bottom of the first with a single and scored on Tierani Teslow’s double. Addison Klein and Welu also notched RBI base hits to go ahead, 4-0, after one inning.
That was all the support freshman pitcher Roling needed in the circle.
Roling tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowed two earned runs, struck out three and did not walk a batter before yielding to Teslow, who earned her second save of the day after closing out Game 1.
“As a team we did a really good job of bringing the energy and staying focused because we were playing people in our city, so there’s more motivation that way,” Roling said.
Pitching largely to contact, Roling said the flawless play of her defense instilled confidence in her.
“It helps a lot because I knew I didn’t have to be perfect,” she said. “Because even when they hit the ball, I know I have people behind me that will make the plays. I didn’t have to focus on being perfect, I could just do my job.”
The Rams got solo home runs from Steines and pinch hitter Annie Hefel in Game 2, and had the tying run at the plate in the seventh inning, but a sharp liner off the bat of Brooke Sullivan turned into a double play to end the game.
“It feels great, especially from where we were a year ago,” Roling said. “The changes we’ve made and all the improvements are shown especially through the city games, I think, because you have that motivation to win and it makes you do your best.”
