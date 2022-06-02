DES MOINES — A fortuitous bounce gave Dyersville Beckman the lead.
A bounce that was just as unfortunate brought West Central Valley even.
Ryan Burchard made it all better.
Burchard scored the go-ahead goal late in the second half, and second-seeded Dyersville Beckman held off No. 7 West Central Valley, 2-1, in an Iowa Class 1A state quarterfinal on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon at Cownie Soccer Park.
Burchard’s shot from just above the box broke a 1-all tie with 11:46 left and sent the Trailblazers into the semifinals for the sixth time in program history.
It’s pretty easy to guess where he ranks that one among his career goals.
“No. 1, 100%,” said Burchard, who leads the Blazers with 22 goals this season. “No. 1 for sure.”
Beckman, making its first state tournament appearance since 2017 and eighth overall, improved to 12-6 all-time in the state tournament and 6-2 in the state quarterfinals.
“I know we haven’t made it to state with our senior class, but we’ve played a ton of soccer,” Burchard said. “Our brothers grew up playing soccer and we went down to the state tournament to watch them. We know what it’s like. We know how to play in these games and we showed it.”
West Central Valley (16-2), which was making its fourth state appearance, fell to 0-4 all-time in the tournament.
Beckman (16-3) advanced to play sixth-seeded Davenport Assumption (14-5) in the semifinals on Friday. Assumption beat North Fayette Valley, 2-1, in its quarterfinal.
“We just have to stay within ourselves and stay confident in ourselves,” Beckman midfielder Conner Grover said. “We’ll go back and look it over and see what we can do better and improve on, and just keep getting used to playing down here.”
Grover’s shot was intercepted by West Central Valley defender Hunter Keller, but Keller headed the ball over the head of Wildcats goalkeeper Nate Gerling and into the back of the net to give the Trailblazers a 1-0 lead with 40 seconds left in the opening half.
“I was really looking for Logan (Burchard). It was more of a cross than a shot,” Grover said. “But, put the ball in difficult situations to defend and good things can happen. We kept doing that and Ryan came through in the clutch with a beautiful turning shot.”
West Central Valley drew even with 34:07 left after Kamron Kunkle banked a shot off the right goalpost and in.
“You can’t do anything about a ball going off the pole and into the net. We call them screamers. All you can do is scream,” Beckman coach Mirek Laskowski said.
Beckman reset its mindset at that point.
“It’s 0-0, we had to lock in again,” Burchard said. “I feel like when we were up, 1-0, we didn’t really lock in the way we did when it was 0-0. We got back to that. We played good soccer.”
Burchard curled a shot past Nate Gerling and into the net with 11:46 left to give the Blazers the lead for good.
Beckman outshot the Wildcats, 27-8, and finished with lopsided advantages in shots on goal (13-5) and corner kicks (9-3).
Hunter Douglas made four saves for Beckman.
“Hunter did pretty good in the goal. Stopped a couple nice, tough shots,” Laskowski said. “But having confidence after winning our substate final gives us a lot to carry over to the next games. The way we played against these guys, that’s a good team. Very well coached. But we have one more, and that’s what counts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.