MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Even when Maquoketa was down to its last strike, it felt like the Cardinals were on the cusp of magic. It’s been that way all season for them, after all.
But there was no miracle to be found on Monday night.
A young, hot Marion team played a thorough seven innings — out-pitching, out-hitting and out-fielding Maquoketa and ending the Cardinals’ season in the Iowa Class 3A District 8 final, 5-1.
Despite all the strangeness the 2020 baseball season brought, Maquoketa coach Ray Cavanagh said his team had a lot to pride itself on.
The Cardinals closed the season 16-8 overall. Despite the pandemic-shortened season, that’s the second-most wins the team has amassed in six years and their best winning percentage in more than a decade. Many of those victories came in exciting, walk-off, one-run fashion, too.
In came an up-start Indians team (9-10) that’s in the business of pulling off upsets lately. Less than a week after knocking off favored Dubuque Wahlert in the district semifinals, Marion jumped on Maquoketa early, staking a 3-0 lead through three innings.
“They fought for it and Marion made some nice plays defensively,” said Cavanagh. “If a ball gets through or we can make something happen… there’s just lots of different times when we’re just on the cusp. They battled the whole time and I can’t fault anybody’s effort in those situations.”
Hunter Manning’s single in the first inning was the only Cardinals hit over the first three frames, as Indians starter Bode Rahe sent down eight straight Maquoketa players after that. But in Manning’s next plate appearance, the Cardinals awoke. He led off the fourth inning with an infield single, moved to second base on a balk and scored on Jack Dostal’s two-out single to left.
That cut Maquoketa’s deficit to 3-1, and that margin would hold for two more innings. Marion got a pair of insurance runs in the sixth when Lucas Unsen and Gage Franck laced back-to-back doubles and Owen Puk’s RBI single to right.
With a four-run deficit, the Cardinals managed to put three runners in scoring position over the final two innings. But they couldn’t manufacture runs. Puk relieved Rahe with one out to go in the seventh, and two batters later struck out Ryne Gruenwald to end the game.
“All season we’ve played good baseball. Tonight, I think we had a little bit too much nerves,” said Manning, a sophomore who reached base in all three plate appearances with two hits and a run scored. “Pressure put on ourselves by ourselves, instead of just playing baseball.”
However, an emotional Manning said he was grateful to have spent the summer with teammates.
“We got to play,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade this for anything. Losing sucks, but this group of guys meant the world to me.”
Rahe earned the win on 6 2/3 innings, five strikeouts, no walks and five hits allowed. Mitchell Roeder took the loss for Maquoketa on four innings, three hits and two earned runs allowed.
Marion advances to the 3A substate 4 final on Wednesday for a chance at a state tournament berth. The Indians will play DeWitt Central.