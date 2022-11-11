After finishing the season undefeated and winning its second straight Iowa Class 4A state championship, the Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country team placed all five of its scoring runners on the Telegraph Herald All-Area Team.
Hempstead’s Sharon Klein earned the state coach of the year award, as well as the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division coach of the year.
Dubuque Senior, which placed third as a team at the state meet, landed three runners on the TH first team. Louie Fischer won the MVC Mississippi Division coach of the year and an Iowa Class 4A at-large coach of the year award.
The all-area team places an emphasis on results from the championship portion of the season. Here is a capsule look at the first-team honorees, in alphabetical order:
Emma Chesterman (Dubuque Senior) — The freshman ran a 5K time of 19:47.48 to finish 34th overall at the Iowa Class 4A state meet for the Rams, who placed third in the team race. She placed 14th in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Chesterman also earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division.
Julia Gehl (Dubuque Hempstead) — After winning the MVC Valley Division athlete of the year, the junior finished third at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in 18:03.20 to lead the undefeated Mustangs to a 60-105 victory over runner-up Johnston. She also won the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex to pace a 1-2-3-4 team finish.
Georgia Harms (Dubuque Senior) — The senior placed 29th overall with a 19:38.75 at the Iowa Class 4A state meet. She finished seventh in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Evie Henneberry (Dubuque Hempstead) — A sophomore, she placed 18th overall in the Iowa Class 4A state meet in 19:03.34 as the Mustangs’ fourth scorer. She finished fourth in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Henneberry also earned first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Hallie Kelchen (Cascade) — The freshman placed 15th overall in 19:49.57 at the Iowa Class 1A state meet. She took fourth in a state qualifying meet at Fillmore Fairways in helping the Cougars secure a berth at state, where they took 14th.
Leah Klapatauskas (Dubuque Senior) — The junior led the Rams to third place at the Iowa Class 4A state meet by finishing 13th overall in the individual race with a 18:42.05. She finished fifth in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Klapatauskas also earned first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division honors.
Alyssa Klein (Western Dubuque) — The junior placed 22nd overall in 20:03.00 to take 22nd overall in the Iowa Class 3A state meet. She advanced to state by taking seventh at the state qualifier at Washington, Iowa. Klein made second-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Keelee Leitzen (Dubuque Hempstead) — The Mustangs’ No. 2 runner at the Iowa Class 4A state meet, the junior placed eighth overall in 18:30.59. She also ran a close second to Gehl in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Leitzen also earned first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Julia Mertz (Dyersville Beckman) — A junior, she ran a 19:45.84 to place 10th overall and lead the Trailblazers to a fourth-place team finish in Iowa Class 2A. Mertz took fourth in the state qualifying meet at Monticello.
Lucy Murphy (Dubuque Wahlert) — A freshman, she posted a 20:03.56 to finish 23rd overall in the Iowa Class 3A state meet. She advanced to state by placing fifth at the West Delaware qualifying meet. Murphy earned second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division accolades.
Brooke O’Brien (Dubuque Hempstead) — The Mustangs’ third scorer at the Iowa Class 4A state meet, she crossed 10th in 18:34.67. She placed third in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. O’Brien also made first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Natalie Schlichte (Dubuque Hempstead) — A senior and the Mustangs’ fifth scoring runner at the Iowa Class 4A state meet, she placed 23rd overall in 19:26.77. She finished fourth in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. Schlichte also made first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
SPECIAL MENTION
Taryn Burbridge (Maquoketa Valley), Sophia Dallal (Dubuque Hempstead), Maddie Digman (Dubuque Hempstead), Emily Gorton (Dubuque Senior), Claire Hoyer (Dubuque Senior), Julia Kilgore (Dubuque Senior), Kyle Olmstead (Lancaster), Mallory Olmstead (Lancaster), Madelyn Reiter (Dyersville Beckman),
HONORABLE MENTION
Ayda DeLaRosa (Cascade), Maria Dudzik (Dyersville Beckman), Avery Engle (East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge), Macie Galle (Lancaster), Lilian Graham (Dubuque Wahlert), Nevaeh Kessler (Dubuque Senior), Abby Knepper (Dyersville Beckman), Delaney Kramer (Cascade), Maria Kruse (Dyersville Beckman), Sara McWilliams (Lancaster), Bella Meyers (Western Dubuque), Arianna Pedrin (East Dubuque/Galena/River Ridge), Lilly Supple (Cascade), Lilah Takes (Dubuque Wahlert), Annie Trumm (Cascade), Carley Vesperman (Lancaster).
