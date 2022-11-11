After finishing the season undefeated and winning its second straight Iowa Class 4A state championship, the Dubuque Hempstead girls cross country team placed all five of its scoring runners on the Telegraph Herald All-Area Team.

Hempstead’s Sharon Klein earned the state coach of the year award, as well as the Mississippi Valley Conference’s Valley Division coach of the year.

