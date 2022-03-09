If Tuesday was any indication, Western Dubuque could be in line for a solid boys state track meet. So could Dubuque Senior’s Matthew Kruse.
The Bobcats’ 4x800 meter relay won gold by nearly 14 seconds and Kruse won the 400-meter dash at the prestigious Dickinson Relays on Tuesday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The quartet of Dylan Schroeder, Brenden Begle, Ryan Digmann and Eli Naumann finished in 8 minutes, 21.67 seconds to easily outpace runner-up Grundy Center (8:35.57). Dubuque Hempstead’s George Holesinger, Marcus Leitzen, Jonathan O’Brien and Zach Johnson finished 17th in 9:01.04.
Kruse ran 51.84 seconds to win the 400 for the Rams. Hempstead’s Derek Leicht was fifth in 53.05, Senior’s Easton Stackis (10th, 53.51) and Jack Gilligan (17th, 54.33) added top-20 finishes. Western Dubuque’s Dylan Schroeder was 24th in 54.70.
Kruse added a sixth-place finish in the 200 (23.34) and scratched out of the 60-meter hurdles final after qualifying 14th in 8.80.
Dubuque Wahlert’s Ryan Brosius took bronze in the 60-meter dash (7.02) after qualifying sixth in 7.09. He added a 15th-place finish in the 200 (23.78).
Hempstead’s Charlie Driscoll was 16th in the 800 (2:09.87), with Wahlert’s Will Richardson placing 29th in 2:12.69 and WD’s Begle taking 33rd in 2:13.06. The Bobcats’ Ryan Digmann was 35th in 2:13.29.
Western Dubuque’s Naumann (4:35.26) was 14th in the 1,600. Hempstead’s John Maloney was ninth in the 3,200 in 10:05.74, with teammate Caleb Kass not far behind in 13th (10:13.24). Wahlert’s Carter Hancock finished 21st in 10:30.32.
Hempstead’s Noah Pettinger was 19th (8.96) in the 60 hurdles and cleared 6 feet in the high jump to place 10th. Teammate JoJo Lewis was 17th at the same height.
Hempstead’s 4x200 relay (Lucas Tsacudakis, Luke Odefey, Justin Mootz, Will Pitz) clocked 1:37.88 to place 13th, one spot ahead of Dubuque Senior’s team of Nick Lambe, Jack Aitchison, Landon Sauser and Jaden Arnold (1:38.02).
The Rams’ 4x400 relay, comprised of Aitchison, Easton Stackis, Arnold and Gilligan, was 11th in 3:44.01. Hempstead’s Leicht, Tsacudakis, Holesinger and Mootz was 12th in 3:44.35.
Western Dubuque’s Josh Ernzen threw the shot put 49 feet, 5 inches to finish eighth. The Bobcats’ Dakota Hoffman threw 48-11 to finish 10th, Wahlert’s Duke Faley was 18th at 47-4 ¾ and Senior’s Tanner Buol was 39th at 43-4 ¾.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 2, Benedictine Mesa 0 — At Mesa, Ariz.: Bryce Simon had two hits and Johnny Blake struck out seven over six shutout innings as the Pride blanked Benedictine Mesa.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UW-Platteville 9-12, Beloit 3-1 — At Loves Park, Ill.: Danielle Trumbo went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in the opener and Claire Bakkestuen homered and drove in five runs in the second game as the Pioneers swept.
MEN’S TENNIS
Dubuque 6, Lakeland 3 — At Dubuque: Milan Zivkovic and Josh Husemann earned 6-0, 6-0 singles wins to help the Spartans to victory.