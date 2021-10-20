It was a new format and different style of play, but the anticipation of October postseason football is all the same for Edgewood-Colesburg.
After three consecutive playoff seasons competing in Class A, the Vikings will make their 8-player postseason debut Friday at Wayland WACO.
Ed-Co went a combined 25-6 over the last three years, highlighted by a semifinal berth at the UNI-Dome in 2018, but adjusting to the vastly different style of play in 8-player has been a learning curve.
“There’s quite a few changes that we had to get used to, but certainly something the kids have responded well to,” Vikings coach James Rochford said. “We tried to keep everything similar in vocabulary, but we did have to change the playbook quite a bit.”
With three fewer players on each side of the ball and a narrowed field shortened by 20 yards, Rochford said the biggest change he had to make was to simplify the play calling.
“I was used to putting in five or six new plays per week,” he said. “We just didn’t need to do that anymore.”
Another new wrinkle was a faster-paced, up-tempo style of play that often resulted in high-scoring shootouts, much different than the typically lower-scoring defensive battles in Class A 11-player action.
Oftentimes in 8-player, the score can get quite lopsided fairly early in the game, which Rochford said gave opportunities to some players that normally might not get the chance.
“We had some games that were blowouts and you didn’t have that in Class A football, especially in the district we were in,” he said. “We got a lot of kids in a varsity game that got to score touchdowns or had some tackles and got to contribute in ways that maybe they wouldn’t have gotten to last year, so that was good.”
Rochford mentioned the transition to 8-player could have been made years earlier, but this year’s larger graduating class would have bumped them back up to Class A competition, given the rules in place at the time.
“I was wishing we could have done this four or five years ago, but the rules they had were strict and hard,” he said. “When we got to do it, I was all for it. I’d sure love to play 11-man, but with our numbers, it’s hard to compete with schools like (MFL/Mar-Mac), North Linn or Alburnett. All those schools have 20, 30, or 40 more kids to choose from.”
While Rochford understood the move to 8-player was necessary, his players were not so sure.
“We were all pretty skeptical coming into it” said senior leading rusher Ike Jones. “We weren’t completely sure how it was going to go. A lot of us weren’t very excited to go to 8-man. We wanted to play football, just not 8-man.”
And the Vikings’ first on-field experience did nothing to change that skepticism.
Trailing, 14-0, in the season-opener against Turkey Valley, Ed-Co was dealt a tough-luck loss after treacherous weather forced the game to end early after just one quarter.
The following game, the Vikings put up 72 points in a rout of Springville and Jones’ outlook was quickly changed.
“Once we got off the field and into the locker room (after the game), we were all pumped,” Jones said. “We were all smiles, laughing, just like back in 11-man when we would get a win.”
Ed-Co went on a four-game winning streak after the opener and put up a majestic 248 points during that stretch.
“Once we got rolling, it seemed like everyone was getting in tune with the flow of the game,” Jones said. “That’s really what our team is built for, keeping up a quick tempo and keeping our foot on the gas.”
Aside from the initial shock at the new pace of play, Jones said the biggest challenge to this season was playing a completely revamped schedule.
“We’ve been facing the same (teams) for the last how many years” he said. “We were pretty familiar with who they were, who they had and what they ran. Seeing completely new players and having to adjust to them on the fly was a real challenge.”
The Vikings’ 5-3 regular-season record isn’t as eye-popping heading into the playoffs as the 7-0 record last year, or the 9-1 record in 2018 when they made the semifinals. But, considering their three losses came to No. 7-ranked Turkey Valley (8-0) in the weather-shortened opener, No. 3-ranked Easton Valley (8-0), and Lansing Kee (7-1), which sits just outside the top 10, Ed-Co feels poised to make some noise starting Friday night at fifth-ranked WACO (8-0).
“We really just need to play our game and play to our strong defense,” Jones said. “We hope to shut down their run right away and after that just take care of all the other aspects of their plan. We’ll end up scoring on offense, so as long as our defense stays strong, I think we have a real good shot.”