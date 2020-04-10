Everyone in wrestling has an idea on how to make the Iowa state dual tournament better.
Unfortunately, there currently aren’t any viable options other than the status quo.
Following a Feb. 27 meeting of the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s wrestling coaches advisory board, the state association announced on March 18 that it would keep the dual tournament on the day prior to the start of the individual tournament at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
But the thought of many coaches, and two-thirds of the area coaches who have led their program to the state dual tournament recently, is that a change is desperately needed.
The state dual tournament has been held as part of a four-day event at Wells Fargo Arena since 2012. It previously had been held the weekend following the individual tournament at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids.
“It’s not working, because when you go down there, if you don’t have a shot of winning state, you really don’t wrestle your guys. That’s just across the board,” said Western Dubuque coach Paul Cleary, who led the Bobcats to state dual appearances in 2017 and 2019. “Our best tournament (every season) is the Battle of Waterloo, and that’s what I think is the real state duals. It’s the energy of the state duals and everyone is laying it on the line and giving it their all.
“Somehow, we’re letting the kids down, because high school athletics is supposed to be about getting that environment like the Battle of Waterloo, in my mind. That’s what high school state duals should be, and if we’re not doing that, we’re doing something wrong. Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result is the definition of insanity and we’re doing something not right.”
High school wrestling in Iowa has established a clear class over blue blood programs over the years.
In Class 3A, it’s currently Southeast Polk and Waverly-Shell Rock, who have battled for each of the last two state dual titles. Only three other programs reached the finals over the past five seasons.
In 2A, West Delaware has won the last two state titles, and New Hampton won the two before that. Only four other programs reached the finals over the last half-decade. And in 1A, either Lisbon or Don Bosco has been in the final each of the last five years. Denver has made two appearances, but Alburnett is the only other team to reach the finals in that span.
For the programs not in those groups, having a chance to break through can seem like an insurmountable challenge. And based on the spot on the calendar, that can change priorities.
Dubuque Hempstead and Western Dubuque have both sat individual state qualifiers in state duals where they would potentially match up against another qualifier. A majority of teams in their positions do the same.
“We’ve always felt like with the timing of it, you have to put the best interests of your individuals out there first,” said Hempstead coach Chuck Haas, who led the Mustangs to state appearances in 2016 and 2018. “There were some situations where it was a real key matchup in our first state duals and even if it was the first round where we had a chance to win, we weren’t going to jeopardize a kid’s opportunity to win a state title or even to possibly just get a medal at the state tournament.
“State duals should never go away. It’s a big part of the sport of wrestling. But it’s just, the way it’s going now, every team’s not putting their best guys out there and it’s not really the best of the best out there wrestling every match.”
West Delaware coach Jeff Voss represents a subset of coaches who are open to change, but still like the current system.
According to the minutes of the Feb. 27 advisory board meeting, the other date under consideration was the weekend before the individual district tournaments.
“If we can change the date to make it better, I was all for that,” said Voss, Iowa’s representative for the National Wrestling Coaches Association and a non-voting member of the Iowa coaches advisory board. “We had talked in our advisory board meeting to combine sectionals into districts, and I think a lot of coaches were in favor of that, but that Saturday was not an option because of speech competition. The date they said was that Friday. Well, I don’t think making state duals on a Friday is going to increase attendance or anything like that. The other option was to go a week after like we had done years ago. But for me, personally, it’s a benefit for our kids to wrestle the day before the state tournament.”
Cleary said he liked the idea of holding state duals a week after the individual tournament. He was on board with moving the tournament to the week of the sectional tournaments, if it had been possible.
“It’s just like anything. If business is doing better than you, break down their process,” Cleary said, noting that Pennsylvania and Ohio, two strong wrestling states, held their dual tournaments a couple weeks prior to their individual tournaments. “I thought that’s what we were going to do this year. I think our season got shortened years ago and maybe that’s an issue (with going a week later). Maybe we need to make the season a week longer and add something in there. It’s disappointing for the kids. They don’t get that crazy Battle of Waterloo environment.”
Haas preferred moving the state dual tournament up even earlier, to mid-January, which would present its own unique challenges in setting qualifiers and worries about peaking early for a championship run.
“That way everybody can wrestle their guys and if somebody does get hurt, it gives them almost a month to recover and be ready for an individual championship,” he said. “It is what it is, there’s probably not a whole lot that is going to happen with it now.”
There is still change in the works, though. Voss and the advisory board will meet remotely April 15 to discuss more potential changes, including how the regional qualifiers are set.
“Maybe this discussion will bring up new ideas if a different date is going to work or how we can make the state duals better. It’s been a long discussion,” Voss said. “I think state duals is a special event and I just hope we can find a way to make it better.”