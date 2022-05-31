Lyndsi Wilgenbusch has never traveled outside of the United States.
The Loras College volleyball standout is about to embark on a trip of a lifetime, and she’ll be playing the game she loves as an added bonus.
Wilgenbusch, a recent Duhawks graduate and former Western Dubuque prep, has been selected to the United States NCAA Division III national team and will compete in Brazil next month. The roster of only 10 players selected throughout the country will depart for Sau Paulo on June 13 and return home nine days later.
“I’m super excited,” said Wilgenbusch, a 2018 grad at Western Dubuque who starred in volleyball and softball with the Bobcats. “I’ve never left the country before, so that will be an awesome experience. I am very happy to be picked as such a select group of players across the country. It’s a big honor and I’m very excited.”
She’ll have some Duhawk company with her, as fellow Loras senior Patrick Mahoney made the men’s national squad.
“I think it’s a big honor,” said Mahoney, who will be returning for a fifth season with the volleyball program. “There’s only a certain number of players selected, and the USA Director does a lot of research for this. It’s a big honor to represent Team USA and wear the red, white and blue.”
The national teams — with rosters of 10 players each with the requirement of having received All-American, All-Region or All-Conference honors — will play squads from Brazil over the course of the week but never at the same time, so the Duhawks will be able to enjoy each other’s matches. The teams will compete in the cities of Jundiai, Campinas and Rio de Janeiro.
While in Brazil, the teams will experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school and sports club visits. While in Rio, the team will be staying on the famous Copacabana Beach and touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain, two of the most recognizable landmarks in the world.
“It’s going to be a pretty amazing experience for both of us,” said Wilgenbusch, who graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Loras and will attend grad school this fall for sports psychology at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. “He’s another player who has worked very hard in his career. It’s going to be a sense of community down there with him going on the trip, too.”
Wilgenbusch had a stellar senior campaign for the Duhawks, receiving American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American honors to become the program’s third All-American and first since Kate Russell in 2010. The Epworth, Iowa native earned AVCA All-Region honors on top of All-American Rivers Conference first team.
The outside hitter led the Duhawks to a 21-11 record last season, securing a spot in the A-R-C tournament. Wilgenbusch tallied 456 kills on the season for a 3.74 kills per set average and a .231 hitting percentage through 32 matches. She finished fifth in Duhawks program history for kills in a season.
“My career at Loras was a very big learning experience,” Wilgenbush said. “I started on JV and by my junior year started on varsity. There were a lot of challenges and adversity that I had to go through with COVID and a new coach (Kristy Duncan) coming in my junior year. But my teammates were great and so close. It was easy to work hard and want to be there, and the reason the team was successful was having such great teammates. Loras volleyball is very team oriented, and everyone worked hard and did amazing. We wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what we did without each other.”
Mahoney, from Oak Lawn, Ill., received his second first-team honor from the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin this past season. A middle blocker, Mahoney had the second-most blocks in the conference with 67 in 80 sets played for a 0.84 blocks per set average. Out of the middle, he posted a strong .460 hitting percentage with the third-most kills on the team with 171.
“The director actually reached out to me about Lyndsi, and I knew she would absolutely love going on this trip,” Mahoney said. “It’s always fun to have people you know going along, and it will be cool to have two Duhawks representing Team USA. Hopefully we can compete and win some games down there.”
