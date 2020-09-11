Coming off a thrilling victory last week in the final minutes against Dubuque Hempstead and traveling three plus hours Friday to face an unfamiliar opponent; this one had all the components for a letdown.
But the Western Dubuque defense flexed its muscles and the offense came up with two key plays in the second half to take down Class 4A Indianola for a 21-19 road victory Friday night.
The Bobcats’ originally scheduled opponent, Charles City, was forced to cancel due to a coronavirus outbreak.
“I was incredibly impressed our team’s ability to adjust to a lot of different things,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “With a new opponent announced on Monday, not being able to practice outside Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday (due to weather), not having a sophomore game, a three hour bus ride ... I really just think when you throw a bunch of different things at kids and they respond the way our kids do, I think it speak volumes about their resiliency. As educators we’re just really proud of them.”
Trailing 10-7 after the first half, Western Dubuque (2-1) put together a solid drive past mid-field on its opening possession of the third quarter. With 8:58 remaining in the quarter, quarterback Garrett Baumhover took it upon himself to give the Bobcats the lead. As he dropped back in the pocket to pass, Baumhover noticed an opening and rushed 45 yards for a touchdown to give his team a 14-10 advantage.
After forcing an Indianola punt, the Bobcats wasted no time and used another big play on their next drive to increase their lead. Baumhover connected with senior Tommy DeSollar for a 51-yard touchdown and a 21-10 lead.
“Explosive plays are a very telling statistic, and capitalizing on those two plays paid off big time for us,” Penner said. “That turned out to be the difference, score wise, in the game,.”
After an Indianola field goal cut the lead to 21-13, Western Dubuque seemed poised to put the game out of reach. Driving deep into the opposing red zone, Baumhover attempted a screen pass that seemingly fell incomplete. It was ruled a backwards lateral, however, and the Indians scooped it up and took it the other way for an 83-yard fumble recovery touchdown. Their two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, keeping the Bobcats ahead 21-19. From there Western Dubuque’s defense closed the door.
“It was pretty tough (facing an unfamiliar opponent) but we watched a lot of film so we kind of understood what their game plan was and that really helped us in the end,” Baumhover said. “Once we figured out we were playing Indianola, we all locked in. Last week was a great win, but we had a new assignment and a job to do this week.