After every ride since 1982, David Goetzinger meticulously recorded the details.
The logbook quickly became a prized possession. Every ride for the last 38 years was detailed, including who he rode with and how far.
But after more than half a million miles, he has made his final entry.
Goetzinger passed away Thursday following a hard-fought battle with cancer, about a month and a half after he logged his 500,000th mile on his bicycle. He was 70.
For Goetzinger, getting on his bicycle was a way of life, whether he was riding for fun or competitively. He had the scars to show it, too. His obituary says he had broken 58 bones on his way to half a million miles.
“Just about every reason you could think of that would cause somebody to crash — whether it was a stick, a leaf, a crack, a car, a dog, a squirrel, a rabbit, a cow, a horse, me, going too fast, going too slow, sand, gravel, any or all of the above — I have crashed for just about every reason possible,” Goetzinger said in a May 20 interview, hours after completing his 500,000th mile. “But, not twice for the same reason. It seems like that school of hard knocks is a good school, and when you lose skin because of your mistake, it helps you remember.”
In that interview, Goetzinger detailed his logbook. He began keeping track of the day, mileage, top speed, average speed and where he was going when he first began in 1982. His goal was to reach 10,000 miles per year, which he accomplished for the first time in 1992 — a streak he continued for 28 consecutive years.
“It was pretty specific,” he said. “Probably after 10 years, I started keeping this other logbook, which is a couple inches thick and it’s 8 ½ by 11 (inch) pages and it’s got 19 entries per page. Every day, every ride, is written down there.”
Eventually he expanded to include the bike he rode — he had several different types depending on the type of ride and surface — heart rate, speed and elevation gain.
He was very strict about how he input the information, too.
“I didn’t like to repeat who I rode with so it went from nobody to no one to alone, loner, zippo, just me, only me. I couldn’t duplicate the entry on the same page, so I had a certain rule,” he said.
In May he said the book had grown to about 380 pages. It stayed at home, mostly because it was heavy and cumbersome, but also for fear that it would fall apart.
He always had a plan for it, too.
“I’ve had people ask me, what are you going to do with that when you die? I go, well at that point I’m not going to really care,” he said. “But when I do, … I’d like to have two things available. Before you come to greet me, there will be a keg of beer so you can have a beer as you walk by in front of me looking up at you. And then at the head would be the logbook, and if anybody wanted to gather around and find themselves in there — because if you rode with me, it’s in there.”
For those in the logbook, it’s time to have a drink and remember some of those rides.