Nicole McDermott became the second member of the Clarke University women’s basketball program this season to reach the 1,000-point club in the Pride’s 66-50 victory over Culver-Stockton on Wednesday night in Canton, Mo.
Emma Kelchen scored 15 points, Taylor Haase added 11 and McDermott chipped in 10 as the Pride improved to 21-2, 15-2 in the Heart of America Conference. Clarke outscored the Wildcats, 39-19, in the middle two quarters.
The Cascade, Iowa, native McDermott joined Bellevue, Iowa, native Kelchen as the newest members of the 1,000-point club at Clarke.
Loras 69, Coe 46 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Sami Martin dropped 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Duhawks improved to 16-4 overall and 9-2 in the American Rivers Conference. Cierra Bachmann added 15 points and Silvana Scarsella chipped in 14 for Loras, which broke open a close game with a 24-5 run in the fourth quarter. Coe is 15-6, 7-5 A-R-C.
Dubuque 72, Buena Vista 58 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Isabella Tierney led four Spartans in double-figure scoring with 18 points, while Morgan Hawkins contributed 14 points and nine rebounds. Lauren Livingston scored 11 points and Kathlee Mathias added 10 as Dubuque improved to 12-8.
UW-La Crosse 70, UW-Platteville 43 — At LaCrosse, Wis.: Ella Mackiewicz scored 14 points, and Madalyn Reichmann had 11 for the Pioneers in the WIAC defeat.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Dubuque 65, Buena Vista 57 — At Storm Lake, Iowa: Jaylin McCants scored 19 points, Sam Kilburg added 13 and Dylan Anderson contributed 10 as the Spartans improved to 14-6.
Loras 79, Coe 75 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Tyler Bass scored 18 points, Ali Sabet had 17, Declan Ciurlik added 12 and Zach Deering and Myles Barry contributed 11 apiece in a balanced win for Loras (13-6).
Culver-Stockton 68, Clarke 47 — At Canton, Mo.: Biggie Luster and Chris Burnell scored nine points apiece in the Pride’s Heart of America loss.
UW-La Crosse 82, UW-Platteville 67 — At Platteville, Wis.: Logan Pearson scored a game-high 27 points, and Brady Olson contributed 18, but the Pioneers dropped the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Iowa City West 54, Western Dubuque 44 — At Iowa City: Daviyon Gaston scored 18 points, and Kanyon Bryte added 10, but the Bobcats fell to 7-9 with the Mississippi Valley Conference loss on Tuesday night. Jack McCaffery, the son of Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery, led the Trojans with 25 points.
Dubuque Wahlert 63, Iowa City Liberty 62 — At North Liberty, Iowa: Nolan Berendes scored 19 points to lead Wahlert, and the Golden Eagles hung on after the Lightning missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer on Tuesday. Duke Faley and Jack Walsh added 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Wahlert in the MVC game.
Stockton 49, River Ridge 38 — At Stockton, Ill.: Ryley Schultz dropped 23 points and Parker Luke added 13 to pace Stockton on Tuesday. George Winter led River Ridge with 12 points.
Shullsburg 62, Highland 60 — At Highland, Wis.: JJ Berendes poured in 24 points, Heath Poppy added 20 and Garrett Ray contributed 10 as the Miners held on for the Six Rivers Conference win Tuesday.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Stockton 42, West Carroll 39 — At Stockton, Ill.: Morgan Blair scored 13 points, Whitney Sullivan added 11 and Oliva Keefer had 10 in the win.
