Nicole McDermott became the second member of the Clarke University women’s basketball program this season to reach the 1,000-point club in the Pride’s 66-50 victory over Culver-Stockton on Wednesday night in Canton, Mo.

Emma Kelchen scored 15 points, Taylor Haase added 11 and McDermott chipped in 10 as the Pride improved to 21-2, 15-2 in the Heart of America Conference. Clarke outscored the Wildcats, 39-19, in the middle two quarters.

