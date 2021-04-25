The Cottrell household certainly brought home the hardware from the recently completed Dubuque city bowling tournament.
Terry Cottrell won the men’s all-events scratch title with a 2,021 and had the high series (700) and tied Stephen Biver for high game honors with a 266.
His wife, Cindy, claimed the women’s all-events scratch title with a 1,860 and claimed high game (258) and high series (691) honors.
Jumpers won the men’s team championship with a 3,401. The team included Zach Weber, Lance Freese, Francisco Ramos, Josh Oertel and Chris Watters.
Splits and Giggles won the women’s team championship with a 3,533. The team included Mary Jo McFadden, Hailey Streight, Billy Potter, Sam Davis and Kate McFadden.
In doubles, Don Makovek and Paul Stant claimed the men’s crown with a 1,416, while Kayla Taylor and Jolene Heacock shot 1,454 for the women’s title. Heacock is the Cottrells’ daughter.
In singles, Michael Ivanov shot 761 to win the men’s title, and Kathy Miller shot 754 for the women’s title.
Paul Stant took the men’s all-events with handicap crown with a 2,251. Dani Campbell won the women’s title with a 2,239.