After opting out of the fall volleyball season because of concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, three area Wisconsin programs are ready to kick off their seasons. Schools had the option of participating in the fall or postponing their season until spring.
“We are excited,” Cuba City coach Keri Lawson said. “Fortunately, the WIAA allowed coaches and programs to have some out-of-season contact in order to keep them involved with the game.”
Though the teams were permitted to hold some sort of practices, it was in an extremely limited capacity as county restrictions were in place.
While the restrictions are starting to ease a little bit, another challenge these programs faced was finding gym space and a time to hold practice. With the ongoing prep basketball seasons, it has been difficult to have a set practice schedule, as the school’s gym is often being used.
“Unfortunately, our boys (basketball team) got beat in the sectionals,” Lawson said. “We were hoping to still have conflicts this week. We had to work around them and have open gyms and have contact practice days here and there when we could.”
Lawson also said that due to the late start to the season and all the challenges COVID-19 has presented, the number of participants is a bit smaller this year.
“When you have opportunities to find different things you like to do, some people have found that they like to have a job, or just that sports aren’t for them,” she said. “It has changed up the dynamic a little bit with numbers, and it might be a blessing in disguise that our numbers are a little less, just to be able to accommodate through this year.”
For the teams that opted to play in the fall, the WIAA did have a postseason and crowned a state champion. That will not be the case for this alternate spring schedule. However, Lawson did say, there is a chance that some type of non-sanctioned playoff event may be held.
Despite that delayed and condensed season, Lawson is especially happy her seniors get to have some closure on their careers.
“My three seniors just want to get in the gym, put their uniforms on and make some memories with whatever they’re given,” she said.
Here is a capsule look at the schools opening their season tonight:
CUBA CITY
Coach — Keri Lawson (24th season, 613- 199)
2019 record — 25-9, 11-1 SWAL
Returning starters — Hailey Stich (Jr., OH); Sami Meter (Sr., RS)
Returning letterwinners — Elizabeth Kunkel (Sr., MB/RS); Meadow Deppe (Sr., RS), Paige Beau (Jr., OH)
Promising newcomers — Camry Nies (Jr., RS/OH); Isabelle Matthews (Jr., DS), Monica Schmidt (So., RS/DS); Emma Donar (Jr., OH), Roslin Johns (Jr., S), Bree Kraus (Jr., MB), Samantha Meier (Sr., RS), Ella McKinley (Fr., S/RS), Carly Bowden (Jr., S), Maddison Carl (So., MB)
Outlook — Hailey Stich, a 2019 SWAL all-conference and WVCA all-state honorable mention selection will lead the Cubans into this unorthodox season. This will be a group that features a lot of athleticism but will be a bit undersized and will lack some depth, having graduated eight seniors from last year’s conference championship team. They will look to this first week of play to solidify a lineup and hope to grow from there.
FENNIMORE
Coach — Jessica Henkel (6th season)
2019 record — 8-12, 5-7 SWAL
Returning starters — Brynlee Nelson (Sr., MH); Claire Faulkner (Sr., OH); Drehya Dresen (Sr., DS)
Promising newcomers — Samantha Wubben (Jr., MH); Delanee Klaas (Jr., MH)
Outlook — Coach Henkel has seen progression in her team despite limited opportunities to practice in this short season. They return a solid group of upperclassmen, led by 2019 all-conference selection Brynlee Nelson. With a strong nucleus in place and experience on its side, Fennimore hopes to get off to a hot start in this abbreviated schedule.
SOUTHWESTERN
Coach — Kory Bauer (2nd season)
2019 record — 9-14, 4-8 SWAL
Returning starters — Alisa Ramaker (Jr., S); Hannah Lacey (Jr., MH), Natalie Berning (Sr., MH/OH)
Returning letterwinners — Emma Leibfried (Sr., OH); Gracie Redfearn (Jr., S)
Promising newcomers — Alana Splinter (Fr., S/OH); Avery Ehrlich (So., DS), Bailey Schneider (So., MH); Jadyn Mess (So., OH), Kinsey Droessler (Jr., DS)
Outlook — An up-and-coming group of sophomores will compliment the returnees with varsity experience. The Wildcats will look for their youngsters to gel quickly with the upperclassmen to be successful. Coach Bauer noted the hard work the team put in this offseason should help offset some of the growing pains.