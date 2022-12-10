First-year Dubuque Senior coach Cassie Allee wanted to see poise down the stretch from her Rams.
She got it in spades on Friday night to notch her first career varsity victory.
Anna Kruse and Sam McDonald scored 16 points apiece, while Elly Haber added nine points and Mya Beau chipped in eight as the Rams held off a furious rally from Dubuque Hempstead, 59-49, at Moody Gymnasium.
“It’s their maturity,” said Allee, who was a varsity assistant and JV coach for 10 years with the Rams before taking over the reins of the varsity. “Once that lead shortened up a little bit, in the past we might have gotten into our heads and compounded the situation. But they held their own and had confidence in themselves. They really showed their maturity.”
The Rams (1-3) controlled the game from the onset. McDonald’s trey made it 7-2, then Kruse added a tough drive to the hoop and a triple to push the lead to 14-7. Kruse scored on a putback to help Senior to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“It felt good getting a good win,” Kruse said. “We played as a team and we’ve been working hard for this. After coming back from losing to Waterloo (West), we’ve been confident and we’re knocking down shots. We’re gaining confidence.”
Senior extended the lead in the second as Hempstead continued to struggle finding any sort of offensive rhythm. Beau drilled a baseline 3, then McDonald added three free throws on two trips to extend the advantage to 18. Kialah Hill swished a 3 at the buzzer to cut Hempstead’s deficit to 34-19 at the break, but the Mustangs shot just 6-for-22 in the first half.
“We got out quick and we’ve been playing really good basketball lately,” Allee said. “One of our big things was coming out fast when you have a city rivalry. You never know how things are going to start. It was important to get that lead quick and build that lead.”
Hempstead finally put a run together in the third quarter to tighten Senior’s lead. Madysen Pint connected on a baseline jumper, then Hill and Chandler Houselog nailed treys to pull the Mustangs within 44-34 with a 15-10 run in the period.
The Mustangs continued to press in the fourth quarter. Despite another 3 from Kruse that made it 51-37, Hempstead used a 12-5 run capped with a runner by Houselog to make it 56-49. Haber answered with a pivotal drive for a layup with 52 seconds left, allowing the Rams to hold on.
“Our defense was holding their best players back and making others step up and score,” Kruse said. “We were pushing the ball in transition and finding open lanes to score.
“It’s going to build up our confidence. We’re going to get on a roll hopefully. We’ve got a game tomorrow we’ll hopefully win and we know what we need to work on. There are things we need to get better at.”
Camdyn Kay scored a game-high 18 points for the Mustangs (1-4). Houselog scored 13 points and Hill added 10.
