The Dubuque Fighting Saints can help determine two United States Hockey League playoff races on the final weekend of the regular season. They host Cedar Rapids tonight, and visit the RoughRiders on Saturday, and both games will feature Fan Appreciation Night festivities.
Here is capsule look at this weekend’s games:
DUBUQUE FIGHTING SAINTS (39-16-2-3) vs. CEDAR RAPIDS ROUGHRIDERS (28-29-2-1)
When: 7:05 p.m. tonight at Mystique Community Ice Center; 7:05 p.m. Saturday at ImOn Ice Arena, Cedar Rapids.
Media: Video available at HockeyTV.com (subscription required); audio only at mixlr.com/dubuque-fighting-saints.
Season series: The home team has won the previous six games in the series, but Dubuque has a slight edge because one of its losses came in overtime. The Saints have won three straight, including a 5-2 decision last Tuesday.
Scouting Dubuque: The Saints own the USHL’s longest active winning streak at seven games, while the next-best run is Muskegon’s three-game streak. They have already clinched their 11th consecutive playoff berth but can still catch Chicago for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Chicago has a two-point cushion and plays a home-and-home series with Muskegon this weekend. Dubuque would have the tie-breaker, regulation and overtime wins, in case both teams finish with the same amount of points. The Saints rank second in the USHL with 248 goals scored and sixth with 193 goals against.
Scouting Cedar Rapids: The RoughRiders are clinging to the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and hold just a two-point edge on Team USA, which finishes with a home-and-home series against Youngstown. Cedar Rapids can still finish as high as fifth and as low as seventh. The RoughRiders rank 11th with 181 goals scored and 10th with 207 goals against.
Cowbell Cupdate: Dubuque leads the Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings with a 6-3-1 record for 13 points in head-to-head games between the three Eastern Iowa teams. Cedar Rapids sits in second at 6-4-0 for 12 points, and Waterloo finished 4-6-2 in Cowbell Cup games. The Saints are seeking their third straight Cowbell Cup title.
Alumni report: Former Saints goaltender Hobie Hedquist earned second-team all-British Columbia Hockey League honors last week. The University of North Dakota recruit went 28-9-5 with a 2.53 goals against average and .909 save percentage for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs this season ... Adam Tisdale will transfer to the University of Alaska-Anchorage after playing at Sacred Heart this season … Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (Maine) and R.J. Murphy (Harvard) are among the uncommitted players in the NCAA transfer portal.