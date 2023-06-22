Brett Harris struck out three and allowed just two runs over 6 2/3 innings, and Caleb Klein and Isaac Then each had two hits and two RBIs as Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque bested Council Bluffs St. Albert, 8-2, in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

Clayton Lindecker tossed five innings and allowed just one run in the nightcap to complete the sweep with a 14-1 victory in a run-rule shortened contest.