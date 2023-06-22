Brett Harris struck out three and allowed just two runs over 6 2/3 innings, and Caleb Klein and Isaac Then each had two hits and two RBIs as Class 3A No. 1-ranked Western Dubuque bested Council Bluffs St. Albert, 8-2, in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.
Clayton Lindecker tossed five innings and allowed just one run in the nightcap to complete the sweep with a 14-1 victory in a run-rule shortened contest.
Connor Maiers was 3-for-3 and scored twice, Brayden Delaney 2-for-3 and Harris 2-for-2 with two runs scored to lead Western Dubuque offensively in Game 2.
Dubuque Hempstead 12, Davenport West 2 — At Core Field: Tyler Loso went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and struck out five over five shutout innings to earn the pitching victory as the Mustangs (14-12) secured their fourth straight win via the mercy rule. Johnny Muehring had two hits and drove in a pair, and Andrew Tharp was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Hawks split — At Sioux City, Iowa: Will Ward homered and drove in two runs, and Maddux Lott had two hits and scored twice as West Delaware defeated Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 6-3, at Lewis & Clark Park. Tyrus Werner had two hits, two RBIs and scored twice, but the Hawks dropped a 6-5 decision to MOC -Floyd Valley earlier Wednesday.
(Tuesday’s late games)
Dubuque Wahlert 13-8, Maquoketa 3-0 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: Zach Callahan struck out seven and allowed five hits in a six-inning complete-game win in the opener. Bryce Rudiger went 4-for-4, with a hime run and four RBIs, while Jack Walsh and Seamus Crahan added two hits each in the Eagles’ 13-hit attack. Bode Nagelmaker belted a three-run homer. In the nightcap, Crahan struck out 10 in a complete-game one-hitter. Will Specht, Nagelmaker and Carter Brant had two hits apiece for Wahlert (21-10).
Western Dubuque 8, Davenport West 0 — At Davenport, Iowa: Tanner Anderson and Ryan Klostermann combined for a three-hitter, and the Class 3A top-ranked Bobcats (23-6) got two hits each from Brett Harris, Isaac Then and Hunter Quagliano. Then doubled twice. Connor Maiers and Quagliano each drove in a pair of runs.
Cascade 7, Alburnett 2 — At Alburnett, Iowa: The Cougars improved to 13-7 with the non-conference road win. Cascade broke open a 1-1 game with a five-run fifth inning sparked by a Cooper Hummel RBI single, Cass Hoffman’s RBI double and Mason Otting’s RBI triple. Hummel and Ty Frasher had two hits apiece for the Cougars, and Jase Reinke was scoreless over 4 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win on the mound.
Beckman Catholic 15, Davenport Assumption 9 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Spencer Rea earned his first varsity victory, Eli Kluesner drove in four runs with two hits, and Jake Schmidt finished with three hits and three RBIs for the Traillblazers.
Turkey Valley 13, Clayton Ridge 3 — At Guttenberg, Iowa: The Eagles dropped to 5-18 with the home loss.
prep softball
Dubuque Wahlert 2, Waterloo West 1 — At Waterloo, Iowa: Anna Roling was 2-for-4 and drove in both runs as the Class 3A No. 6-ranked Golden Eagles edged the Wahawks. Julia Roth allowed just one run over four innings to earn the win in the circle.
Linn-Mar 4, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Marion, Iowa: The Rams dropped thier fourth straight game and managed just four hits in a shutout loss to the Lions.
West Delaware 3-13, Beckman Catholic 2-2 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to break open a 1-1 tie and edge the Trailblazers in Game 1. West Delaware scored six times in the home half of the fifth in the nightcap to secure the sweep via the mercy rule.
Maquoketa 2, North Scott 1 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals (18-6) won for the fifth straight time in a non-conference affair over the Lancers.
Clayton Ridge 13-5, MFL/Mar-Mac 7-6 — At Monona, Iowa: The Eagles slugged their way to an Upper Iowa Conference win over the Bulldogs in Game 1. MFL rebounded to salvage a split in the nightcap.