Only one team can match Loras’ total of eight conference tournament championships.
The tiebreaker is Saturday.
Tigrio Huerta, Zeus Huerta and Mitch Gullett scored first-half goals, and second-seeded Loras beat No. 3 Simpson, 3-1, in the semifinals of the American Rivers Conference men’s soccer tournament on Wednesday at the Rock Bowl.
The Duhawks (15-5-1) advanced to host No. 5-seed Luther (15-4-1) in Saturday’s championship match. Simpson ended the season 16-4-2.
Luther upset top-seeded Central, 3-0, in its semifinal and is seeking to defend its 2018 tournament championship — which came in a 2-1 victory over Loras at the Rock Bowl.
Both Loras and Luther lead the league with eight titles. Wartburg is second with six and is the only other program to win the tournament since is Simpson in 2000.
“Happy to get another look at them with big stakes on the line,” Loras coach Dan Rothert said.
Saturday’s winner receives an automatic berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. Loras likely needs to win to get into the field.
“We’re going to play like that,” Rothert said. “We felt that wrath too many times the last couple years where we didn’t win that game and we got left out. … So we need to win on Saturday.”
Tigrio Huerta gave the Duhawks a 1-0 lead less than 10 minutes into the game on his team-leading 13th goal of the season. Miles McDonnell and Mark Broderick assisted.
“That gave us the power to control the game,” Tigrio Huerta said. “We could play our style of game and make sure we enjoyed it. The second goal helped us relax a little bit. Obviously we still wanted to stay competitive and get that third.”
Zeus Huerta made it 2-0 just 5 minutes and 11 seconds later. Simpson goalkeeper Jake Potratz left the goal to track down a loose ball, but couldn’t corral it before it rolled out of the box. Tigrio Huerta gained control and crossed to his brother, who slotted it through traffic in the 14th minute.
Gullett made it 3-0 with 3:26 left in the opening half.
Simpson cut into the lead with just more than 28 minutes remaining as Jordy Triana-Vasquez converted an assist from Jack Lammers.
But the Storm could get no closer as they lost for the 22nd time in 25 meetings against Loras dating back to 2001.
The Duhawks won the regular-season meeting, 4-0. Simpson’s win last season interrupted Loras’ 18-game winning streak in the series.
Loras outshot Simpson, 22-14, and finished with a 12-5 advantage in shots on goal.
Jesse Buffington made four saves for the Duhawks.