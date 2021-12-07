BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue and Cascade played three tight, back-and-forth quarters on Tuesday night.
With both programs looking for their first win of the season, the intensity and pressure dialed up for a wild fourth-quarter finale.
Colby Sieverding scored seven of his team-high 14 points in the third quarter, and then capped it with two clutch free throws with 4.8 seconds to play, while sophomore sharpshooter Hunter Putman drilled three massive 3-pointers in the final period as the Comets grinded past the Cougars, 49-48, at Bellevue High School.
“We kept working hard, kept believing, and have to keep it going,” Putman said. “We just kept playing good defense and listening to coach. It played out how we hoped.”
After losing 16 straight in the series since joining the River Valley Conference, Bellevue (1-3) finally beat Cascade (0-3) for the first time exactly one year ago, and the Comets showed clutch qualities down the stretch again on Tuesday to claim their second straight win in the series — this time, for the first time, on their home floor.
“Over the years, they’ve beaten us every year,” said Sieverding, a senior. “Last year and now tonight we were finally able to give it to them and beat them. It just feels good.”
Jensen Wedeking scored seven points and Tyler Nemmers added six for the Comets, while Cole McDermott scored a game-high 20 points for Cascade and Gavin Manternach netted 12.
“Did we need that one,” Bellevue coach Chet Knake said. “I was so proud of our team. We played Monticello and Anamosa tight, but when it came down the stretch, it looked like we got a little tight. But tonight, we got down by six or eight, our kids responded the correct way. They picked up their intensity and the guys hit big shots. I think that’s a big step forward for our team.”
The teams battled to a 14-14 tie at the end of the first quarter, and then Cascade held leads of 23-22 at halftime and 34-33 at the end of the third. Then things went to another level as the teams scratched and clawed to a crazy finish to reach the win column.
Robert Paulsen and McDermott traded buckets in the paint before Putman drilled his first triple, but McDermott answered inside to tie the game at 38 with 5:56 to go. Putman swished another from downtown, then Jackson Mueller scored on a putback and Putman completed his trifecta from beyond the arc for a 46-40 advantage with 2:55 to play.
“He just told me to pull the trigger whenever you get the chance,” Putman said. “So that’s what I did. It feels pretty good.”
Putman’s shooting display almost didn’t happen, but when the Cougars extended the lead to six in the third quarter, Knake decided he better give his young shooter a chance.
“We went with Tyler Nemmers in the second half, because he hit two huge 3-pointers in the first half and Hunter was going to be out of the rotation,” Knake said. “When we got down, I know Hunter’s an assassin so we had to give Hunter a try. He hit three huge 3s. He’s going to be a player for us, and to see a sophomore like that step up and make the huge plays for us, that’s excellent.”
McDermott scored again to pull the Cougars within 46-42, but then Sieverding hit a free throw and Cass Hoffman and Manternach missed treys on the other end. After a Comets turnover, Manternach drilled a deep trey to cut the lead to 47-45, and a foul sent Sieverding to the line with 4.8 ticks left to seal it.
“We were both itching to get our first win,” Sieverding said. “We just wanted it more and got the job done. I go into every free throw the same. I do my routine and just make it.”
Making both proved to be a game-saver, as Cascade’s Justin Roling hit a running 3 at the buzzer that would have won the game, or sent it to overtime, with any misses.
“I’m glad they fouled Colby,” Knake said. “I’ll trust Colby in any situation down the stretch. We got the right guy on the line.”