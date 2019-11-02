The Dubuque Fighting Saints remained unbeaten through the first nine games of the United States Hockey League season with a 4-3 victory over the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday night at Mystique Community Ice Center.
Jimmy Glynn contributed a goal and an assist, and Stephen Halliday set up a pair of goals as the Saints moved to 8-0-1 to remain atop the Eastern Conference standings.
Nikolai Mayorov gave the RoughRiders an early lead with a power play goal 16:44 into the first period. But the Saints scored twice in the first 4:43 of the second frame and never trailed again.
Glynn pulled the Saints even with his first goal of the season while Dubuque enjoyed its second power play, the result of Mark Cheremeta drawing a kneeing call on Mayorov. Halliday took the initial shot on goalie Derek Mullahy, and Glynn scored on the rebound at the 1:29 mark.
Riese Gaber then put Dubuque ahead for good. Halliday won a battle along the boards and got the puck to Cheremeta, who took a shot on net. Gaber jumped on the rebound and scored his sixth goal of the season.
Ty Jackson stretched the lead to 3-1 at 4:52 of the third period. Aidan Fulp and Dylan Jackson moved the puck out of the Dubuque zone to a streaking Ty Jackson, who set up a 2-on-1 with Matthew Kopperud. Ty Jackson faked a pass and shot just inside the right goal post for his fourth goal of the season.
Cedar Rapids pulled within 3-2 at 15:55, when Nate Hanley tipped a Bennett Zmolek shot past goalie Erik Portillo.
But Antonio Venuto outhustled Jack Millar to a loose puck and scored into an empty net with 51 seconds remaining in regulation to regain the two-goal cushion. Reggie Millette and Glynn set up the goal with dogged work along the wall in the Dubuque zone.
That goal became the game-winner when Michael Posma snuck a shot past Portillo with 1 second remaining in regulation.