IOWA CITY — There’s a difference between dominating a series and owning it.
Iowa absolutely owns its wrestling rivalry with Purdue.
The Hawkeyes won each of the final eight bouts and nine overall, including dominating technical falls from Alex Marinelli and Michael Kemerer and a first-period pin from Tony Cassioppi, and top-ranked Iowa beat the No. 15 Boilermakers for the 33rd consecutive time, 36-4, on Sunday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes (8-0, 2-0 Big Ten Conference) have won 26 consecutive duals, 25 straight Big Ten duals and are undefeated in their last 22 home contests.
This one came after a 22-10 win on Friday at Minnesota in which the Hawkeyes didn’t feel they wrestled their best.
“How we wrestled Friday wasn’t Iowa’s style. Today was more like that,” Marinelli said.
Iowa improved to 45-4-2 all-time in a series in which it hasn’t lost a dual since 1961. The teams tied in 1966, the only time in the last 55 years that the Hawkeyes haven’t beaten the Boilermakers.
Freshman Drake Ayala, starting in place of injured three-time national champion Spencer Lee, opened the dual with a 6-1 decision over fifth-ranked Devin Schroder.
“It was fun,” Ayala, a former Fort Dodge standout, said of his first win in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. “There’s always room for improvement, but it was fun.”
Matt Ramos gave the Boilermakers (7-2, 0-1) their first and only lead of the dual one match later, handing Iowa’s Jesse Ybarra an 11-1 major decision at 133.
The Hawkeyes turned it on from there.
Second-ranked Jaydin Eierman (141) won a 7-6 decision over No. 25 Parker Filius on the strength of 1:26 in riding time to give the lead back to Iowa.
No. 12 Max Murin (149) followed with a 10-2 major decision over Trey Kruse in which he amassed nearly 4 minutes of riding time, and 12th-ranked Kaleb Young (157) booked a 12-4 major decision over Cooper Noehre to send the Hawkeyes into the intermission with a 14-4 lead.
Top-ranked Marinelli picked up there after the break, collecting four takedowns in the first period and four more in the second en route to a 22-7 technical fall over Purdue’s Hayden Lohrey at 165.
“It’s been a while I think since 22 points were scored in Carver-Hawkeye Arena, especially that way,” Iowa coach Tom Brands said. “I love that. Those are when you sit in the chair and enjoy a good thing happening.”
Second-ranked Kemerer, wrestling just his second match of the season, matched Marinelli with a 17-1 technical fall over No. 21 Gerrit Nijenhuis at 174, using three different four-point near falls to put the match away and give Iowa a 24-4 lead with three bouts left.
No. 18 Abe Assad won a 6-3 decision over Purdue’s Max Lyon, a two-time state champion from Western Dubuque, at 184, and No. 5 Jacob Warner earned a 3-0 decision over Purdue’s No. 15 Thomas Penola at 197 before No. 6-ranked heavyweight Cassioppi ended the dual with a pin in 1:14 over Michael Woulfe.