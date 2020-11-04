CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- Revenge was a motivating factor in Western Dubuque’s state tournament debut on Monday.
On Wednesday, the Bobcats found themselves on the opposite end.
It went the other way, this time.
Elyse Winter finished with 12 kills and top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier tallied 12 blocks in avenging a loss in last year’s state opener, beating the fourth-ranked Bobcats, 25-22, 25-23, 25-16, in a Class 4A state semifinal on Wednesday at The Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Xavier (25-6) advanced to play West Delaware (29-11) at 12:30 p.m. in Thursday’s championship match.
The Bobcats, playing in the state tournament for the second consecutive year, finished the season 25-11.
Xavier won the teams’ only meeting this year, 2-0. But that only offered a potentially similar storyline to last season, when Xavier swept the regular-season meeting before the Bobcats earned a five-set victory in the state quarterfinals.
Western Dubuque had beaten Sergeant Bluff-Luton in Monday’s quarterfinal in a rematch of last year’s state final.
Meg Besler had nine kills and Meredith Bahl added eight to pace the Bobcats. Madison Maahs finished with 28 assists.