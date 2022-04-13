The game was perfect in all facets for the Cuba City baseball team.
Kobe Vosberg tossed a five-inning perfect game, striking out 14 of the 15 hitters he faced, and went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Cubans to a 26-0 rout of Iowa Grant on Tuesday in Livingston, Wis.
Jackson Soja went 4-for-4, and Mason Reese added two hits as Cuba City scored 11 runs in the second inning and 13 in the third.
East Dubuque 6, Galena 4 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors scored two runs in each of the first and second innings to grab an early lead and never looked back in a win over rival Galena.
Angel Reyes struck out eight and allowed two earned runs over six quality innings of work on the mound. Galena’s Ethan Hefel struck out nine and took the hard-luck loss, allowing just one earned run over five innings. Ben Montag went 2-for-3 at the plate for East Dubuque.
Fennimore 12, Boscobel 2 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Mason Adkins went 4-for-5 to lead the Golden Eagles’ 19-hit attack. Max Miles, Cam Winkers, Austin Horn, and Mark Kenney added two hits each.
Potosi/Cassville 5, Lancaster 2 — At Potosi, Wis.: Eli Adams delivered a strong outing on the mound, allowing just three hits to lead Potosi/Cassville to victory. Mitchell Wolf had two hits for Lancaster.
Southwestern 4, Darlington — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Jordan Stanton and Tyler Brotzman threw a combined two-hitter to lead the Wildcats.to a win.
Warren/Stockton 9, River Ridge/Scales Mound 3 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser went 3-for-4, and Ian Broshous and Owen Lagemann added two hits each to lead the WarHawks. Breyton Fry went 2-for-3 for RR/SM.
Lena-Winslow 6, Warren/Stockton 2 — At Lena, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser led the Warhawks with two hits, but Lena-Winslow limited them to just two runs on Monday.
Milledgeville 6, River Ridge/Scales Mound 4 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: Zayden Ellsworth and Maddox Knauer homered for RR/SM, but Milledgeville scored two go-ahead runs late on Monday.
Southwestern 10, Belmont 0 — At Belmont, Wis.: Colson Splinter allowed just one hit over four innings to lead the Wildcats on Monday.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 7, Galena 6 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Warriors plated the game-winning in the bottom of the seventh after Galena scored three to tie in the top half. Callie Kaiser and Erica Dolan led East Dubuque with three hits apiece. Taylor Burcham had three hits to lead the Pirates.
Potosi/Cassville 11, Benton/Shullsburg 1 — At Potosi, Wis.: Mykaylia Bauer and Aspen Walsh had two hits apiece, and Malia Weber allowed just one hit in the circle as Potosi/Cassville routed Benton/Shullsburg.
Durand 6, Stockton/Warren 4 — At Durand, Ill.: Claire Riedl, Liv Thruman, and Cameron Kent each had two hits, but Stockton/Warren fell on the road.
Belmont 27, River Ridge 10 —At Patch Grove, Wis.: The Braves erupted for 27 runs on 22 hits in a slugfest over River Ridge. Saydie Crubel and Payton Millin each went 3-for-4 for the Timberwolves.
GIRLS PREP SOCCER
Dubuque Hempstead 3, Dubuque Wahlert 2 (OT) — At Timmerman Field: The Mustangs scored less than a minute into the extra period to pick up a win over city rival Wahlert.
Western Dubuque 1, Dubuque Senior 0 — At Epworth, Iowa: The Bobcats controlled the pace of the game in the second half and shut out the Rams.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 7, Iowa City Liberty 2 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Jack Freiburger, Roan Martineau, and Gabe Intrilligator earned singles victories for the Golden Eagles as they breezed past the Lightning.
Iowa City Liberty 7, Western Dubuque 2 — At Epworth, Iowa: Brayden Wickham and Carson Schute earned singles victories for the Bobcats, but they were defeated at home.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 8, Dubuque Hempstead 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Max Hoden and Grant Nelson won at No. 2 doubles for the Mustangs’ lone point.
Cedar Falls 9, Dubuque Senior 0 —At Meyer Courts: The Rams battled hard, but Cedar Falls had too much firepower in a shutout win.
GIRLS PREP TENNIS
Dubuque Wahlert 9, Waterloo East 0 — At O’Connor Tennis Center: Grace Zhang and Carrie Schmid won easily at No.1 and No. 2 singles, and Liz Patrick won both sets at love to lead Wahlert to a clean sweep of Waterloo East.
GIRLS PREP GOLF
Eagles take 1st —At Iowa City: Ava Kalb was medalit with a 42 and Katelyn Vaassen added a 46 as Wahlert shot a 190 and won a quadrangular at Finkbine Golf Course.
Rams 2nd — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Dubuque Senior shot a team score of 205 to place second in the Cedar Rapids Washington Quadrangular at Gardner Golf Course. Kylie Felderman led the Rams with a 50, followed by a 51 from Mya Beau.
Mustangs 2nd — At Iowa City: Hempstead placed second at the Iowa City High Quadrangular with a team total of 218. Emma Daughetee shot a 51, and Sydney Lyon a 53 to pace the Mustangs.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Mustangs win 4 events — At Clinton, Iowa: Hempstead took gold in four events at the Clinton River Queen Relays at Clinton High School to place second in the team standings with 125 points. Natalie Schlichte won the 400 (1:04.49); Maddie Digman the 800 (2:28.72); Julia Gehl the 1,500 (4:50.16); and the sprint medley (1:54.35) also won. Wahlert’s Rylee Steffen won the 200 (25.96) along with the 4x100 relay (51.45). Senior’s Leah Klapatauskas (10:59.27) placed first in the 3,000.