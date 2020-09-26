CLARKE (0-1) AT MIDAMERICA NAZARENE (0-1)
Kickoff — 1 p.m. in Olathe, Kan.
Radio — https://team1sports.com/clarke/
Last week — Clarke lost, 38-0, to Benedictine at Dalzell Field; MidAmerica Nazarene lost, 30-13, to William Penn at Olathe, Kan.
Last year — The Pride lost to the Pioneer, 62-6, at Dalzell
Outlook — Despite a shutout loss to open the season, there were a lot of promising signs that Clarke is starting to shrink the gap on more experienced competition. Benedictine whooped the Pride, 73-14, in 2019. Against MidAmerica Nazarene, Clarke will again look to shrink the deficit. One key connection to stop will be the Pioneers’ tandem of quarterback Levi Taylor (239 yards passing, two TDs) and receiver Kobe Hardin (five receptions, 106 yards and a score), although one of the best takeaways from Clarke’s first game was the play of its defense. In particular, pass rushers Griffin Mulcahy and Courtney Mables proved to be disruptive forces for the Pride, a reason why Benedictine was held to just 10 points in the second half. Clarke’s offense just needs to complete drives, and there’s plenty of reason to think that can happen against MidAmerica Nazarene.