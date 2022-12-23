Anterio Thompson

Iowa Western defensive tackle Anterio Thompson celebrates after making a play. Thompson, a Dubuque Hempstead graduate, signed to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

 Iowa Western Community College athletics

Anterio Thompson is trying to follow the same path as Daviyon Nixon.

Both attended Iowa Western Community College. Nixon transferred to the University of Iowa before going on to play in the NFL. Thompson, a Dubuque Hempstead graduate, just signed his national letter of intent to join the Hawkeyes after winning a national junior college championship with the Reivers.

