Anterio Thompson is trying to follow the same path as Daviyon Nixon.
Both attended Iowa Western Community College. Nixon transferred to the University of Iowa before going on to play in the NFL. Thompson, a Dubuque Hempstead graduate, just signed his national letter of intent to join the Hawkeyes after winning a national junior college championship with the Reivers.
And the similarities, on and off the field, stand out to Iowa recruiting director Tyler Barnes.
“He has a big personality like Daviyon, too,” Barnes said during a national signing day press conference Wednesday. “It’s actually kind of scary talking to him, looking at him in the jersey over there, like holy moly, is this Daviyon or Anterio?”
Thompson, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive lineman, will enroll early at Iowa after graduating from Iowa Western at the semester break. He will have three years of eligibility remaining after redshirting his freshman season with the Reivers.
Thompson registered 32 tackles, 16 solo, with 6 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and a fumble recovery as the Reivers went 10-2 and won the National Junior College Athletic Association national championship.
The Iowa Western coaching staff helped put Thompson on the Hawkeyes’ radar.
“Their coaches were talking about him in practice, raving about him, so we actually had him at camp this summer,” Barnes said. “At the time we didn’t really have a true need inside so we kind of just kept him on the back burner, but Coach (Kelvin) Bell did a great job with that relationship the whole way through, and (Thompson) wanted to be here more than anywhere else. He was waiting on us.
“KB told me that, and I was like yeah, yeah, whatever, we’re going to offer him and he’s going to take visits, but sure enough, we offered him, and three days later he commits.”
It indeed was the offer Thompson was hoping for. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Nebraska, Kansas, Washington State, North Carolina State, South Dakota, Buffalo, Liberty, Eastern Michigan, Memphis, UNLV, Utah State and Western Kentucky.
And Iowa is now happy to have him in the fold on the defensive line.
“He’s a great kid. He was 287 pounds this weekend; he looks like he’s 250, so you like that when you’re bigger than what you look like,” Barnes said. “Big smile, high energy, and he wanted to be here. That’s the biggest thing; we can’t overstate how important that is. Guys that want to be Hawkeyes usually come here and have a chance to be pretty good, and he was all about it. We’ll get him in the D-line room and get him rolling, and I think he’ll be an asset for us here in the future.”
