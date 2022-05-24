Dubuque Hempstead’s Sydney Thoms returns a shot against Western Dubuque’s Maddie Heiderscheit during their No. 1 singles tennis match at Hempstead’s Roos Courts on Tuesday. The Mustangs earned a 9-0 victory.
Dubuque Hempstead eighth-year girls tennis coach Sara Loetscher was named the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division Coach of the Year with the release of league honors on Tuesday.
Loetscher led the Mustangs to another successful season with a 10-6 record despite graduating their top two players from last season. Helping achieve that success were junior Sydney Thoms and senior Riley Weber, who both were named to the Valley Division first team. Peyton Weber, Riley's twin sister, made the second team.
Dubuque Wahlert senior Claire Walker earned second team in the Mississippi Division. Girls players that received honorable mention were Hempstead senior Madison Lewis and sophomore Maddie Brosnahan; Dubuque Senior 12th graders Chloe Hillary and Emma Chambers; Wahlert seniors Ava Graham and Carrie Schmid; and Western Dubuque senior Maddie Heiderscheit and sophomore Maci Clemen.
On the boys side, two city players competing in the state singles tournaments were named to the first team in Wahlert senior Jack Freiburger and Hempstead junior Jake Althaus. Wahlert sophomore Roan Martineau and Rams junior Andrew Day were tabbed for the second team.
Honorable mention recognition went to Wahlert seniors Nolan Martineau and Josh Conlon; Hempstead junior Grant Nelson and freshman Max Hoden; Senior junior Cam O'Donnell and sophomore Alex Nielsen; and Western Dubuque junior Kayden Singh and sophomore Brayden Wickham.
