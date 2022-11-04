West Dubuque Vs. Xavier Volleyball
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Ella Meyer makes a dig during an Iowa Class 4A state semifinal match against Cedar Rapids Xavier at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday. Meyer committed to continue her career at Western Illinois University.

 Stephen Gassman

Ella Meyer was looking for that home away from home.

She found it at Western Illinois.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.