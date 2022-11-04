Western Dubuque’s Ella Meyer makes a dig during an Iowa Class 4A state semifinal match against Cedar Rapids Xavier at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa on Wednesday. Meyer committed to continue her career at Western Illinois University.
Ella Meyer was looking for that home away from home.
She found it at Western Illinois.
Western Dubuque’s all-state libero committed to join the Leathernecks’ program earlier this week to continue her volleyball career at the NCAA Division I level.
“None of the other schools felt like home,” said Meyer, who on Thursday was named to the Iowa Class 4A state all-tournament team after racking up 45 digs in two matches to help the Bobcats reach the state semifinals for the fourth straight season. Senior teammate Libby Lansing also made the team. “Western Illinois is still away from home, but at the same time it’s still easy enough to come back home.”
Meyer has been a four-year starter for the Bobcats and a defensive dynamo at that. She closed her senior campaign with 675 digs and 65 aces, and ended her career with 1,959 digs and led the Bobcats in digs all four seasons.
“She’s a competitor,” Bobcats coach Megan Scherrman said. “She works hard day in and day out and she’s going to be somebody who is always going to make her game a little bit better. But also, she helps make everyone else around her better and I think that’s what’s going to help her succeed next year at the next level.”
Meyer was recognized for her stellar defensive efforts this season in being tabbed the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division’s Player of the Year. During her tenure as libero, the Bobcats were eliminated in the state semifinals twice, earned a runner-up trophy and claimed the program’s first-ever state championship last season.
“We accomplished a lot this year,” Meyer said. “We weren’t expected to be here, and making it back to the semifinals was pretty good.”
Turning to the next chapter, Meyer will walk-on with the Leathernecks and has the opportunity to earn a scholarship in her second season. The university is located in Macomb, Ill.
“I started talking to them over late summer and went on a visit there and really enjoyed it,” Meyer said. “The coaches are amazing and the players are good. I’m just looking to help out a rebuilding program and that’s what they are.”
Under head coach Dale Starr, the Leathernecks are 4-22 this season and 0-14 in the Summit League. Meyer figures to chip in right away and give the defense a needed boost.
“I’m very excited. It’s a new chapter,” Meyer said. “It’s not going to be the same but it’s going to be fun.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.