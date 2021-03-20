The Clarke University women’s basketball team is one win away from more program history.
Here is a capsule look at today’s NAIA tournament quarterfinal matchup:
NO. 7 CLARKE (23-2) VS. NO. 2 WESTMONT (12-1)
Where: Tyson Events Center, Sioux City, Iowa
Time: 3 p.m.
Livestream: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/naia/
Clarke’s scoring leaders: Makenna Haase (13.4 ppg), Nicole McDermott (11.7 ppg), Tina Ubl (10.7 ppg), Giana Michels (9.6 ppg), Morgan Pitz (9.4 ppg), Emma Kelchen (8.2 ppg), Skylar Culbertson (5 ppg)
Westmont’s scoring leaders: Stefanie Berberabe (15.5 ppg), Lauren Tsuneishi (13.5 ppg), Iryee Jarrett (13.3 ppg)
Outlook: Two years ago, the Pride made program history by setting the new standard for wins in a season (23) and advancing to the NAIA national tournament for the first time, reaching the quarterfinals. Clarke punched its ticket to nationals last season also, but the tournament was canceled. With a win today against Westmont, not only would the Pride set the new mark for wins in a season for the program but also could reach the NAIA Final Four for the first time. Fourth-year coach Courtney Boyd and her staff have turned the Pride into a national contender behind plenty of local talent — Pitz, Michels, Culbertson, McDermott and Kelchen — but of course that includes the contributions of the program’s all-time leading scorer and rebounder, Haase ... The Warriors hail from Santa Barbara, Calif., and have won 12 straight games after a season-opening loss. The winner advances to the national semifinals on Monday night at 8 p.m. to meet the winner of No. 3 Campbellsville (Ky.) and No. 11 Indiana Wesleyan.