Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the Iowa Class 5A regional softball tournament, with statistics taken from Varsity Bound (formerly QuikStats) on Wednesday:
REGION 6
Today’s quarterfinals — Davenport West (3-14) at Davenport Central (1-15), 5 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals — Davenport West/Davenport Central winner at No. 11 Dubuque Hempstead (15-5), 5 p.m.; Davenport North (8-12) at No. 9 Pleasant Valley (15-6), 7 p.m.
Hempstead offensive leaders — Lydia Ettema (.466 average, 13 runs, 6 doubles, 8 home runs, 20 RBIs); Micki Blean (.444, 15 runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 9 RBIs); Malarie Huseman (.414, 10 runs, 5 doubles, 4 home runs, 22 RBIs); Kaylie Springer (.357, 20 runs, 3 doubles, 1 triple, 5 RBIs); Jadyn Glab (.345, 9 runs, 5 doubles, 5 home runs, 16 RBIs); Emalee Ryder (.321, 12 runs, 8 RBIs)
Hempstead pitching leaders — Huseman (7-3, 1.28 ERA, 65 2/3 innings, 18 walks, 78 strikeouts); Peyton Paulsen (6-1, 2.60 ERA, 40 1/3 innings, 18 walks, 29 strikeouts); Ettema (2-1, 4.82 ERA, 20 1/3 innings, 6 walks, 7 strikeouts)
Outlook — The Mustangs have won five in a row following a five-game skid in early July that may have cost Hempstead home-field advantage throughout the regional tournament. Hempstead was ranked eighth and was set to host the regional when the pairings were released, but since dropped below Pleasant Valley. The highest-ranked team hosts the regional final. The Mustangs have not faced any of the teams in the regional after playing a Mississippi Valley Conference-only schedule. Ettema’s batting average and home run total leads the regional. Glab is second in home runs while Huseman is tied for third. Huseman’s ERA is the lowest in the region. The Mustangs are trying to return to the state tournament for the second time in program history after making their debut in 2018. Restrictions on the number of fans allowed to attend at Hempstead have been lifted for the postseason. Spectators are encouraged to bring exact change for admission ($6).
REGION 7
Today’s quarterfinal — Cedar Rapids Washington (0-15) at Dubuque Senior (3-14), 5 p.m.
Saturday’s semifinals — Washington/Senior winner at No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (21-1), 7 p.m.; No. 15 Cedar Rapids Prairie (11-7) at Iowa City Liberty (16-8), 7 p.m.
Senior offensive leaders — Aliyah Johnson (.388 average, 16 runs, 2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, 7 RBIs); Emma Link (.340, 16 runs, 4 doubles, 11 RBIs); Sophie Link (.340, 12 runs, 1 double, 1 triple, 6 RBIs); Ava Bradley (.264, 7 runs, 7 doubles, 14 RBIs); Aubree Steines (.245, 9 runs, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 8 RBIs); Josie Potts (.240, 4 runs, 1 double, 10 RBIs
Senior pitching leaders — Meredith Gatto (1-1, 1.50 ERA, 14 innings, 6 walks, 8 strikeouts); Julia Kilgore (0-4, 5.03 ERA, 23 2/3 innings, 22 walks, 12 strikeouts); Emma Clancy (1-6, 6.88 ERA, 39 2/3 innings, 20 walks, 25 strikeouts); Rayghan Hansen (0-3, 8.63 ERA, 30 innings, 25 walks, 12 strikeouts)
Outlook — The Rams can open the postseason with a boost of confidence considering they just beat their quarterfinal opponent, 17-5, on Monday in Cedar Rapids. The Warriors chose not to play the second game of the Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader, but the win snapped the Rams’ 10-game losing streak. Senior played Cedar Rapids Kennedy and Cedar Rapids Prairie in regular-season doubleheaders, but suffered double-digit losses in all four games. Senior is trying to reach the state tournament for the first time since 2013. Restrictions on the number of fans allowed at Senior’s Wiegand Field have been lifted for today’s game. Spectators are encouraged to bring exact change for admission ($6).