It’s “win or go home” time and the Loras women’s basketball team isn’t ready to pack.
Bellevue Marquette graduate Marissa Schroeder scored a game-high 20 points, including a perfect 6 of 6 on free throws, leading the Duhawks to a 68-52 victory over UW-La Crosse in the first round of the NCAA Division III women’s tournament on Friday in Greencastle, Ind.
The win sends Loras (24-4) to today’s second-round game back at DePauw University where the Duhawks will take on the host Tigers. DePauw defeated Webster, 71-45, in Friday’s other tournament opener. Tip-off for today’s game is 7 p.m.
Courtney Schnoor finished with 14 points and Edgewood-Colesburg alum Kari Fitzpatrick finished with 11 to round out Loras.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Fennimore 63, New Glarus 51 — At Fennimore, Wis.: Adam Larson finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and a jaw-dropping 13 blocks for a triple-double, sparking the Golden Eagles to victory in their Wisconsin Division 4 playoff opener.
Cuba City 71, Boscobel 48 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Brayden Dailey scored 22 points, Jackson Noll finished with 16 and the top-ranked Cubans (23-0) won their Wisconsin Divsion 4 playoff debut.
Darlington 68, Belleville 55 — At Darlington, Wis.: The second-seeded Redbirds advanced through their Wisconsin Division 4 opener and will face River Ridge at home tonight.
River Ridge (Wis.) 64, Mineral Point 57 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Six Rivers East champion Timberwolves pulled an upset over the third-seeded Pointers, led by 23 points from Cole Crubel in the Wisconsin Division 4 playoffs.
Potosi 56, Seneca 37 — At Potosi, Wis.: Nick Edge scored 17 points and the Chieftains advanced in the Wisconsin Division 5 regionals.
Kickapoo 55, Southwestern 53 — At Kickapoo, Wis.: The sixth-seeded Wildcats fell just short of an upset of No. 3 Kickapoo and bowed out in Round 2 of the Wisconsin Division 5 playoffs.
Wauzeka-Steuben 72, Shullsburg 24 — At Wauzeka, Wis.: The Miners bowed out to top-seeded Wauzeka-Steuben in the Wisconsin Division 5 playoffs.
River Valley 51, Prairie du Chien 38 — At Spring Green, Wis.: The Blackhawks met their end in the second round of the Wisconsin Division 3 regionals.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Platteville co-op places 9th at state— At Wisconsin Rapids: The Platteville co-op team placed ninth overall with a 126.551 score in the Wisconsin Division 2 state meet. Mount Horeb won it all with a 143.216 score.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Des Moines Capitals 1 — At Ames, Iowa: Connor Lucas, Hunter Roraff, Joey Bisdorf and Cody Haynes scored goals as the Devils won the Midwest High School Hockey League JV tournament semifinal. Braden Hathaway made 38 saves, and the Devils got assists from Malakhi Haley, Roraff, Haynes, Sean Shealer and Chris Chasten. The Devils will play Waterloo at 10:45 a.m. for the title.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Clarke 5-2, Evangel 0-4 — At Springfield, Mo.: Donovyn Curiel drove in a pair of runs as the Pride won their opener. They couldn’t complete the sweep despite two hits apiece from Curiel and Daniel Rodriguez in Game 2.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Loras 10, The Sage Colleges 2 — At Clermont, Fla.: Sydney Kunkel hit a triple with an RBI and a run scored and the Duhawks defeated The Sage Colleges.