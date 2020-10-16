Here is a capsule look at tonight’s key games:
LANCASTER (2-1) at DODGEVILLE (0-1)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Radio — wglr.com
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — The Flying Arrows are coming off their first loss of the season and will try to get back to their winning ways against a program they have fared well against when Lancaster was part of the Southwest Wisconsin Conference. Dodgeville hasn’t played since its Sept. 25 season opener.
TH prediction — Lancaster 35, Dodgeville 13
IOWA-GRANT (0-2) at PLATTEVILLE (0-3)
Kickoff — 7 p.m.
Last year — Did not meet
Outlook — Both teams had previously scheduled opponents cancel their games for this week, leading to a non-conference matchup between the Panthers and Hillmen. Iowa-Grant was slated to play at Onalaska Luther while Platteville was set to play Mineral Point. Neither team has had much success this year, but that will change for one of them tonight.
TH prediction — Platteville 24, Iowa-Grant 22