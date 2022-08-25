Bradey Huseman showcased his speed last Friday night, rushing 19 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southwestern/East Dubuque to its first victory as a co-op football program.
This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week scored one touchdown Friday night before the game was suspended by lightning. He added the second score the following night as the WarCats defeated Riverdale, 32-14.
“Bradey is our go-to guy on offense this season, and he’s shown he can be a big playmaker for us,” Southwestern/East Dubuque head coach Joe Edler said. “He’s a quiet kid, but he does his job and leads by example.”
The junior started for the East Dubuque program last season as a kick returner and eventually saw time on both offense and defense before taking on a more significant role this season.
“I knew I was going to have to take on a bigger role offensively this season, and it’s been really fun so far,” Huseman said. “It’s exciting to score touchdowns and do what I can to help the team win.”
Huseman, who also plays basketball and competes in track and field for East Dubuque, said his speed has been valuable in every sport he competes in.
“I spend a lot of time working out and taking care of my body the best I can,” he said.
Added Edler: “We are glad he’s on our team because he’s one of the fastest kids in the area and I wouldn’t want to try to defend him.”
Although he is quiet on the field, Edler said that he is already developing into a leader for the WarCats.
“He’s not a boisterous kid, but he’s out there giving it all he has, showing up to camps and leagues without question,” Edler said. “You never have to question whether or not he will be there. You can see the other kids take notice of his work ethic.”
In the first year of the co-op, Huseman said the kids from both schools got to know one another rather quickly, and things have been going well so far.
“We bonded well from the start, and we all have the same goal of winning football games,” he said. “We think that we can do some good things this year, and it’s exciting for both schools.”
