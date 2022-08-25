Bradey Huseman showcased his speed last Friday night, rushing 19 times for 127 yards and two touchdowns to lead Southwestern/East Dubuque to its first victory as a co-op football program.

This week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week scored one touchdown Friday night before the game was suspended by lightning. He added the second score the following night as the WarCats defeated Riverdale, 32-14.

